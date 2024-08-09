OSU Quarterbacks Preview: Alan Bowman Leads Group With Bright Future
Oklahoma State will have one of college football’s most experienced players under center, but inexperienced depth could lead to an interesting situation.
OSU enters 2024 without a quarterback battle. After a three-man battle persisted until conference play last season, Alan Bowman has a firm grasp on the starting spot going into the season opener.
Quarterbacks on roster:
Alan Bowman, R-Sr.
Zane Flores, R-Fr.
Garret Rangel, R-So.
Maealiuaki Smith, Fr.
Garret Wilson, Fr.
Last season, Bowman was among the most productive in the country after earning the full-time gig and finished with 3,460 yards and 15 touchdowns. While Ollie Gordon and the rushing attack will dominate OSU’s offensive approach, Bowman is more than capable of leading a high-flying unit.
With talented receivers such as Brennan Presley and Rashod Owens ready to make an impact, OSU should have plenty of success through the air. As Bowman enters his final season of college football, much uncertainty exists beyond 2024 at quarterback.
While OSU could find another quarterback in the portal like Bowman, one of the young players on the roster is likely to make the jump in 2025. Rangel has played in stretches throughout his first two seasons, throwing for 883 yards and six touchdowns in nine games.
According to OSU coach Mike Gundy, Flores is ready for action and might get an opportunity to make his college debut in 2024. Meanwhile, Smith is likely in the same spot as Flores was last season and will be a long shot to see the field.
While there is no battle for the starting spot, Flores and Rangel could battle for QB2 as the year goes along, and that race could have a significant impact on the program beyond this season.
Predicting Depth Chart:
Alan Bowman
Garret Rangel
Zane Flores
Maealiuaki Smith
Garret Wilson
Barring injuries, Bowman should be the only Cowboy to get regular playing time at quarterback next season. Still, any blowouts could be an opportunity for Rangel or Flores to make their cases going into 2025.
READ MORE: Cowboys Center Joe Michalski Earns Spot on Rimington Watch List
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.