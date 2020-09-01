SI.com
Pokes Report
Oklahoma State Season Opener Game Time Announced

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- We've waited for months and it's finally here: the official kickoff time for Oklahoma State's season opener on Sept. 12 against Tulsa. The game will kick at 6:30 p.m. CT and will air on either ESPN or ESPNU.

It never felt like we'd get to this point, but with each passing day, it feels more and more real.

The game is being played in Stillwater in front of a socially distanced crowd of just under 14,000 fans, but at least there will be fans in the stands to symbol some sort of normalcy.

“We always use the term in our organization about controlling what we can control,” said the Cowboys head coach. “We can’t control how many people are in the stands; there’s been a limit put on it by the University. I’m guessing that we’ll max that out based on the excitement of people that want to watch Cowboy football. Everywhere I go, that’s what I hear. So, we’ll fill it up as much as we can and once the games get going, the players will be focused on the game. I don’t think it will affect us much from the game standpoint and hopefully, as the season goes on, we can get more people in the stands.”

The players were brought back in June after nearly three months away due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Since then, the program has done everything it can to limit the spread of the virus among the team.

Two weeks out, Mike Gundy said things are finally starting to get into a rhythm.

"Well it's been difficult with just all the COVID testing, players sitting out and adjusting schedules over the last month based on who you had available, who wasn't available by position," said coach Gundy. We're in a pretty good routine right now. I feel comfortable about this week and I feel comfortable about next week."

The Cowboys also had their first full scrimmage on Monday evening, despite the strong thunderstorm that rolled through Stillwater (thank you Sherman Smith for the indoor facility.)

We're also starting to see some back up battles shaping up, such as the battle between Shane Illingworth and Ethan Bullock. Coach Gundy also said that Aussie kicker Alex Hale was ahead in the kicking battle.

