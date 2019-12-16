Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Cowboy Football Senior Banquet Reveals Award Winners

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- We're just a few weeks away from Oklahoma State bowl game match up with former Big 12 foe Texas A&M. The Pokes have been working hard in practice, so what's the perfect Sunday night activity to wind down? Why, the annual senior awards banquet, of course!

The coaching staff awarded everything from the team MVPs, to the walk-on of the year, to the academic excellence award.

As if there was any surprise, the players that won the Bob Fenimore MVP awards were running back Chuba Hubbard and safety Kolby Harvell-Peel.

Hubbard finished the season leading the nation in just about every statistical category a running back can. He posted 1,936 rushing yards with 21 touchdowns, as well as 21 receptions for 183 yards.

Hubbard was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, as well as a Walter Camp, Sports Illustrated and CBS Sports All-American. He also finished the season as a Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, and Doak Walker Award finalist.

As for Kolby Harvell-Peel, he finished his sophomore season with 71 total tackles, 49 of which were solo stops, 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, 2.0 forced fumbles, as well as fumble recoveries and five interceptions for 45 yards. He also recorded one quarterback hurry and 13 pass break ups.

For many, the most prestigious award given out is Team Captain, an award that's voted on by teammates. There were five captains named, linebackers Philip Redwine-Bryant and Amen Ogbongbemiga, corner A.J. Green, quarterback Dru Brown and wide receiver Dillon Stoner.

There's no doubt that all these player exude leadership and we've been told on several occasions that the team would follow these guys until the end.

Other than the overall MVPs, Chuba Hubbard and Kolby Harvell-Peel, there are two offensive and two defensive MVPs that are named. Winning the Thurman Thomas Offensive MVP Award were receiver Tylan Wallace and offensive lineman Teven Jenkins.

Winning the Leslie O'Neal Defensive MVP Award were linebackers Amen Ogbongbemiga and Malcolm Rodriguez.

Special Team MVP

Philip Redwine-Bryant

Walk-Ons of the Year

Gabe Simpson

Micah Cooper

Relijah Sherman

Newcomers of the Year

Offensive: Spencer Sanders

Defensive: Trace Ford

Vernon Grant Spirit Award

Dillon Stoner

A.J. Green

Barry Sanders Award: Most contribution with the least recognition

Marcus Keyes

Cameron Murrary

LL Boger Academic Award

Matt Ammendola

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys Hang on for Gutsy Win at Houston

Zach Lancaster

Oklahoma State squandered a 16-point fist half lead to Houston, but held on at the end to win 61-55.

Is Chuba Hubbard Coming Back Next Season?

Zach Lancaster

After missing out on the Doak Walker Award, is Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard coming back for another season?

Oklahoma State Takes Bedlam Wrestling in Norman

Robert Allen

Oklahoma State beats Oklahoma in wrestling again

Linebackers Cobb and Merriweather will Announce Soon with Pokes in the Mix

Robert Allen

Linebacker prospects Mason Cobb of Provo, Utah and Krishon Merriweather of Garden City CC had good visits to Oklahoma State

Elijah Wright puts on Heckuva Show in State Championship Loss

Robert Allen

Vian linebacker and offensive contributor Elijah Wright was outstanding in the Class 2A State Championship Game.

Less than Two Weeks to Texas Bowl

Robert Allen

Oklahoma State is less than two weeks away from playing Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl

Chuba Hubbard Finished Eighth In the Heisman Voting

Zach Lancaster

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard finished eighth in the Heisman voting. Will he return for another season?

Cowboy Basketball Notebook: Freshmen Guards Are Progressing in Absence of Likekele

Zach Lancaster

Oklahoma State freshman Avery Anderson and Chris Harris are getting great experience with Isaac Likekele sidelined.

Ice Or No Ice? It's A Big Deal

John Helsley

The Cowboys aren't the same without Isaac Likekele. They need him back, pronto.

Trey Reeves has played only five minutes this year but his value to the team is ‘unquantifiable’

Marshall Levenson

Trey Reeves is the backbone of the Oklahoma State basketball team but not for what he does on the court