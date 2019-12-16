Cowboy Football Senior Banquet Reveals Award Winners

STILLWATER -- We're just a few weeks away from Oklahoma State bowl game match up with former Big 12 foe Texas A & M. The Pokes have been working hard in practice, so what's the perfect Sunday night activity to wind down? Why, the annual senior awards banquet, of course!

The coaching staff awarded everything from the team MVPs, to the walk-on of the year, to the academic excellence award.

As if there was any surprise, the players that won the Bob Fenimore MVP awards were running back Chuba Hubbard and safety Kolby Harvell-Peel.

Hubbard finished the season leading the nation in just about every statistical category a running back can. He posted 1,936 rushing yards with 21 touchdowns, as well as 21 receptions for 183 yards.

Hubbard was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, as well as a Walter Camp, Sports Illustrated and CBS Sports All-American. He also finished the season as a Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, and Doak Walker Award finalist.

As for Kolby Harvell-Peel, he finished his sophomore season with 71 total tackles, 49 of which were solo stops, 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, 2.0 forced fumbles, as well as fumble recoveries and five interceptions for 45 yards. He also recorded one quarterback hurry and 13 pass break ups.

For many, the most prestigious award given out is Team Captain, an award that's voted on by teammates. There were five captains named, linebackers Philip Redwine-Bryant and Amen Ogbongbemiga, corner A.J. Green, quarterback Dru Brown and wide receiver Dillon Stoner.

There's no doubt that all these player exude leadership and we've been told on several occasions that the team would follow these guys until the end.

Other than the overall MVPs, Chuba Hubbard and Kolby Harvell-Peel, there are two offensive and two defensive MVPs that are named. Winning the Thurman Thomas Offensive MVP Award were receiver Tylan Wallace and offensive lineman Teven Jenkins.

Winning the Leslie O'Neal Defensive MVP Award were linebackers Amen Ogbongbemiga and Malcolm Rodriguez.

Special Team MVP

Philip Redwine-Bryant

Walk-Ons of the Year

Gabe Simpson

Micah Cooper

Relijah Sherman

Newcomers of the Year

Offensive: Spencer Sanders

Defensive: Trace Ford

Vernon Grant Spirit Award

Dillon Stoner

A.J. Green

Barry Sanders Award: Most contribution with the least recognition

Marcus Keyes

Cameron Murrary

LL Boger Academic Award

Matt Ammendola