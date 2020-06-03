Pokes Report
Three Oklahoma State Student-Athletes Test Positive for COVID-19

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- A little more than 24 hours after the first wave of Oklahoma State football student-athletes returned, senior linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga tweeted he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Less than 24 hours later, Oklahoma State senior associate athletic director for communications, Kevin Klintworth, tweeted out Wednesday morning that out of more than 150 tests of coaches, student-athletes and staff, there were three student-athlete asymptomatic positives.

As a result, according to Pokes Report publisher Robert Allen on Triple Play Sports Radio, the second phase of players set to return on Thursday, June 4, has been moved back until next Monday, June 8, so the medical experts and task force can take care of the current players, coaches and staff.

It is unclear if Ogbongbemiga was one of the players to report to Oklahoma State with the first wave of players on Monday that were tested. We know that a lot of offensive skill players were in the group including another Canadian Cowboy in running back Chuba Hubbard. We also know that Hubbard was with Ogbongbemiga early in the pandemic spending spring break and a significant time after that in Baltimore visiting former Cowboys running back Justice Hill.

In talking to head coach Mike Gundy, this is the reason there was an extra two weeks built in ahead of the NCAA allowed start time of June 15.

It allows the athletic department to quarantine any student-athlete that tests positive to have them ready by the June 15 summer practice start date.

Here is Oklahoma State Athletics' procedure in the event of a student-athlete testing positive.

  • If a student-athlete, coach or support staff member tests positive for COVID-19, they will enter the quarantine protocol per medical, local/state health department and university guidelines and will begin to receive the appropriate monitoring and treatment from the team physician, athletic training staff and any other medical consultants.
  • The positive student-athlete will be moved to separate housing designated by OSU for quarantine purposes.
  • Appropriate contact tracing as per local/state health department and university guidelines will begin and all that have been in contact will be instructed to quarantine and have symptoms monitored for a period determined by health and medical officials. Contact tracing will begin with the student-athlete’s cohort/workout group.
  • After the determined quarantine time, if the traced contact group is not showing symptoms, they will be retested for COVID-19 prior to resuming activities. Upon receiving a negative test, they will await specific instructions from the team physician and/or the athletic training staff regarding a return to activities.
  • Upon recognition of symptomatic student-athletes and/or staff in the west end zone facility, the person will immediately be referred and directed to OSU University Health Services (or Stillwater Medical Center if after working hours) for evaluation, testing and treatment.
  • If needed, transportation to University Health Services or Stillwater Medical Center for symptomatic student-athletes will be provided from athletic training staff wearing appropriate personal protective equipment.
