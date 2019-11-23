Cowboys Struggle in First Half at West Virginia

It hasn't been the ideal start that Oklahoma State would've liked as they enter halftime trailing West Virginia 10-7.

The Cowboy defense started the game well as they forced West Virginia to a field goal attempt that was missed, but spent the rest of the half going up and down.

The Mountaineers seemed to be able to move the ball effortlessly at times in the first half, putting up 205 yards of total offense, including 162 passing yards. But whenever West Virginia was able to get into the red zone, the Pokes stepped up and came up with some huge goal line stops.

As for the Cowboy offense, they're really struggling to get anything going. They scored first with a one yard pass from Dru Brown to Jelani Woods, but that's about it.

Chuba Hubbard finished the half with 11 carries and just 39 yards, while the offense combined for just 119 yards of total offense.

It seems that a majority of the Pokes' problems start with the offensive line. The West Virginia front seven has gotten good pressure on Dru Brown all through the first half, and have held the Pokes to just 25 total rushing yards.

If Oklahoma State wants to keep their win streak alive, and not get upset by a 4-6 team on the road, the halftime adjustments the coaches make are going to be absolutely critical.

The defense needs to come out and not give up big plays across the middle of the field, and the offensive line is going to have to show up and some point.

Oklahoma State does get the ball to start the second half, so let's see if the offense can get something clicking early.