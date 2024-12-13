OSU Transfers Lyrik Rawls, Jason Brooks Jr. Staying in Big 12
A couple of former Cowboys won’t be going far after entering the transfer portal.
The past couple of weeks have been hectic for Oklahoma State. Since falling to Colorado in the season finale, OSU fired both of its coordinators and hired new ones, restructured Mike Gundy’s contract and had a few handfuls of players enter the transfer portal. While this looks to be one of the busiest offseasons in recent history for OSU, it makes sense following a 3-9 campaign.
Safety Lyrik Rawls was among the first Cowboys to announce his entrance into the portal after the season ended. Rawls spent the first four seasons of his career in Stillwater, taking a redshirt in 2021.
He announced on Friday that he would be continuing his career at Kansas. Rawls brings plenty of talent to the Jayhawks’ secondary and could be a key player as Kansas looks to rebound from its tough season.
Rawls was an impact player for the Cowboys throughout his time at OSU, making 29 appearances. He played in 12 games in 2022 and recorded a career-high 24 tackles.
Rawls emerged as a starter going into the 2023 season but played in only the first three games before an injury ended his season. He capped his OSU career in 2024 by playing in every game. He heads to Kansas with 67 career tackles, two interceptions and one forced fumble.
Meanwhile, former OSU offensive lineman Jason Brooks Jr. announced his commitment to Houston on Thursday. Brooks didn’t play for OSU this season and left the team in September with the intention of finishing his career elsewhere.
Brooks began his career at Vanderbilt before coming to OSU in 2022. Throughout his two seasons in Stillwater, Brooks played in 19 games and was a starter for the Cowboys as injuries plagued the offensive line, including him, only getting to play in eight games in 2023.
