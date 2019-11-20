OSU Climbs One Spot in Updated CFP Polls

STILLWATER -- After a solid 31-13 win over Kansas this past weekend, Oklahoma State jumped up one spot in the updated College Football Playoff Poll.

This is the second week in a row that the Cowboys have moved up a spot since the rankings debuted three weeks ago.

LSU (10-0) Ohio State (10-0) Clemson (11-0) Georgia (9-1) Alabama (9-1) Oregon (9-1) Utah (9-1) Penn State (9-1) Oklahoma (9-1) Minnesota (9-1) Florida (9-2) Wisconsin (8-2) Michigan (8-2) Baylor (9-1) Auburn (7-3) Notre Dame (8-2) Iowa (7-3) Memphis (9-1) Cincinnati (9-1) Boise State (9-1) Oklahoma State (7-3) Iowa State (6-4) Southern Cal (7-4) Appalachian State (9-1) SMU (9-1)

Oklahoma State is set to head to Morgantown, WV this weekend as they'll face West Virginia. This is a different looking Mountaineer team than it was a year ago as they've got a new head coach, Neal Brown, and they're also sporting a new quarterback: Jarret Doege.

Doege got his first start this past weekend in the 24-20 upset of No. 24 Kansas State in Manhattan. He went 20-of-30 for 234 yards and three touchdowns.

Oklahoma State enters this game on a three-game win streak and riding a pretty big wave. The offense has seemingly been able to figure out their turnover situation, while the defense has also figured out theirs. The Cowboys have created 10 turnovers on defense in the last three games.

With just two games left in the regular season, West Virginia this week and Oklahoma next weekend, it's a really good time for Oklahoma State to be playing their best football of the season.