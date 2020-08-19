Cowboys Excited for Rest of ESPN+ Show

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State has been getting the Hard Knocks treatment, except this show lasts much longer than just fall camp.

ESPN+ has been following Cowboy football around since late May and will be continuing to do so for the next couple of months. We got our first dose when the first episode of ‘Our Time: Oklahoma State Football’ aired last week on ESPN+ and detailed the Cowboys return to the facilities back in early June.

The Cowboys are loaded with talented on both sides of the ball and are poised to potentially have one of the best seasons in recent memory.

Associate head coach and new offensive coordinator, Kasey Dunn, is having some pretty good feelings about the show and compares it to another great time in Cowboy football history.

“I think it’s good,” Kasey Dunn said of the ESPN crew following the program this season. “It reminds me of how it was in 2011; we had a great football team at that time. At first, it’s a little bit distracting, but you get to talk to the guys and all of a sudden you forget that they’re even there. It’s weird because they told us that in the beginning; ‘At first, you’re gonna see us everywhere, you’re gonna feel us and we’re gonna be right behind you all the time.’ It’s true, you’re always looking around and kind of second guessing what you’re saying, you know ‘am I using the right language or not?’ But after a while, it just kind of fades out and they just become part of the team, so to speak. So, what you see as the show goes is what you get; it’s not dressed up and we’re not sugar coating anything.”

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Sanders is also excited about giving the college football world an inside look into the program.

“It’s kind of exciting,” said Sanders. “I’ve seen the trailer, I’ve seen the first episode, so I think it’s pretty dope. I think it’ll bring some attention to Oklahoma State and kind of show how we work, what we do and how hard we work. I think this year is gonna prove how hard we work on the field, so just wait and see.”

The first episode was a lot of fun and it’s going to be exciting to continue to watch as the show progresses throughout the summer into fall camp and throughout the season. It gives us an inside look at how the coaching staff and medical personnel are dealing with the unprecedented times during the pandemic and we’ll hopefully get an inside look at what could be one of the best seasons on program history.