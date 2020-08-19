SI.com
Pokes Report
HomeFootballBasketballOlympic SportsRecruitingPistol Pete Corral
Search

Cowboys Excited for Rest of ESPN+ Show

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State has been getting the Hard Knocks treatment, except this show lasts much longer than just fall camp.

ESPN+ has been following Cowboy football around since late May and will be continuing to do so for the next couple of months. We got our first dose when the first episode of ‘Our Time: Oklahoma State Football’ aired last week on ESPN+ and detailed the Cowboys return to the facilities back in early June.

The Cowboys are loaded with talented on both sides of the ball and are poised to potentially have one of the best seasons in recent memory.

Associate head coach and new offensive coordinator, Kasey Dunn, is having some pretty good feelings about the show and compares it to another great time in Cowboy football history.

“I think it’s good,” Kasey Dunn said of the ESPN crew following the program this season. “It reminds me of how it was in 2011; we had a great football team at that time. At first, it’s a little bit distracting, but you get to talk to the guys and all of a sudden you forget that they’re even there. It’s weird because they told us that in the beginning; ‘At first, you’re gonna see us everywhere, you’re gonna feel us and we’re gonna be right behind you all the time.’ It’s true, you’re always looking around and kind of second guessing what you’re saying, you know ‘am I using the right language or not?’ But after a while, it just kind of fades out and they just become part of the team, so to speak. So, what you see as the show goes is what you get; it’s not dressed up and we’re not sugar coating anything.”

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Sanders is also excited about giving the college football world an inside look into the program.

“It’s kind of exciting,” said Sanders. “I’ve seen the trailer, I’ve seen the first episode, so I think it’s pretty dope. I think it’ll bring some attention to Oklahoma State and kind of show how we work, what we do and how hard we work. I think this year is gonna prove how hard we work on the field, so just wait and see.”

The first episode was a lot of fun and it’s going to be exciting to continue to watch as the show progresses throughout the summer into fall camp and throughout the season. It gives us an inside look at how the coaching staff and medical personnel are dealing with the unprecedented times during the pandemic and we’ll hopefully get an inside look at what could be one of the best seasons on program history.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Do You Want Football? Then Think About Not Spreading COVID-19

Students and the athletes alike taking the proper precautions and doing everything they can to help limit the spread of COVID-19 gives Oklahoma State, as well as the other teams moving forward with the season, the best chance to actually play this fall.

Zach Lancaster

by

Grumble

Practice Report: Rattay's Impact on Sanders and QB Room a Positive for Pokes

New Oklahoma State quarterbacks coach Tim Rattay is having a good impact on Spencer Sanders

Robert Allen

by

Musicman77

NCAA to Decide on Start of Upcoming Basketball Season by September

The NCAA is set to decide on the start of the upcoming 2020-21 college basketball season in the coming weeks.

Zach Lancaster

by

ZachLancaster

SI All-American Watch List and Cowboy Commit Oliver Ready for Season and More Hybrid D-End

Oklahoma State commitment and talented defensive playmaker Collin Oliver preparing for senior season.

Robert Allen

Gundy Compliments Big 12 and Cardiologist that Helped Big 12 Decide Speaks to The Athletic

Mayo Clinic cardiologist Dr. Michael J. Ackerman was a key advisor for the Big 12 in football decision.

Robert Allen

Defense Has Gundy Excited Heading into the Season as Pokes hold First In-School Practice

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy likes the way the Cowboys defense is practicing.

Robert Allen

Mike Gundy Meets With Media for First Time Since Spring Ahead of Fall Practices

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy met with the media Monday morning for the first time since spring following the conclusion of fall camp and before the start of official practices

Zach Lancaster

Aden Kelley is Too Good to Be True, Tremendous Talent and Excellent Teammate

Thomas, Oklahoma defensive tackle Aden Kelley is committed to Oklahoma State to making Thomas a champion this season.

Robert Allen

by

High Def Poke

Analysis of the New Oklahoma State Football Schedule for 2020

Oklahoma State football has a challenging middle of their new revamped 2020 schedule.

Robert Allen

Blake Jarwin Celebrates His Scholarship Anniversary by Delivering a Scholarship Message

Oklahoma State offensive tackle Jake Springfield goes on scholarship and gets the news from Blake Jarwin.

Robert Allen

by

High Def Poke