Paul Finebaum Claims No Program 'Wants Anything To Do With’ Popular Big 12 Head Coach
Mike Gundy is entering his 20th season as the head coach of the Oklahoma State Cowboys. In that time, he's been one of the most consistent coaches in the sport of college football, continually finding his way to a bowl game.
Gundy has led the Cowboys to eight double-digit win seasons since 2010. He's built the program since being hired in 2005 and has remained consistent since then. While the Oklahoma State coach has found ways to remain a winning program on the field, he's had his moments off the field that have gone viral.
Way back when, in 2007, Gundy had his famous, "I'm a man, I'm 40," clip go viral. With plenty other many popular moments in between, Gundy most recently went viral for his comments on NIL and asking players to quit having their agents ask for more money during the college football season.
This sparked conversation for ESPN's Paul Finebaum, as the analyst had a caller ask about Gundy and whether his time in Stillwater was winding down or not. Finebaum's answer to the question was quite interesting.
"I don't think he's leaving because I really don't think there's another school in the country that wants anything to do with Mike Gundy," Finebaum said.
Now, there's no reason to believe Gundy would want to be on the move, anyways. He's made the Big 12 title game in two of the last three seasons, and it seems the program will soon capture its first conference title since 2011.
Finebaum claimed Gundy's act is becoming "stale," but he also admitted the program has a solid chance at a conference championship this season.
Again, there's no reason to believe Gundy would want to leave Stillwater or that Oklahoma State is ready for a fresh start, especially after the last season the program had. Sure, it was rocky at the beginning, but Gundy and his staff turned things around and had an incredible campaign.
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.