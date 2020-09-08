Philip Montgomery Sells Postponing Game as Needed Safety Move

STILLWATER -- Give University of Tulsa head football coach Philip Montgomery an "A" on diplomacy and persuasion as he did a little of both in his Tuesday morning Zoom conference with the media.

The first 20 minutes of the meeting were totally devoted as to why the Golden Hurricane and the Cowboys are going to wait another week to kick off the season. The move was made at Tulsa's request, but by the time Montgomery was through, you'd have thought it was a group decision.

"I think for both schools and for both parties, it was more about making sure that our guys have had — and theirs as well — just making sure that we are prepared physically and mentally to step onto the field," said the Tulsa head coach as an answer to the same question for about the third or fourth time.

It's no secret that Tulsa had a rash of positive tests in August, some eight players and with contact tracing involving much of the rest of the team, the Golden Hurricane shut down practices for nine days.

Tulsa up until now really has had the equivalency of about two and half weeks of work. Last week we heard that when Tulsa missed on Monday, Aug. 31, what should have been their first day of three tests a week according to Big 12 protocols, that they were interrupted again. Now, Tulsa is back on schedule and they have been testing to Big 12 standards since.

"I think with the additional week of work, I think it gives us the opportunity to make sure that our guys are in the shape to do that, and continuing to get practices underneath our belt and preparing our guys to play a game that is different than a lot of other games. You can't just step out there and it just happens. I think with another week of work underneath we're preparing our kids physically to play this game the way it needs to be played."

More emphasis on the back end of the answer above paid to Tulsa. However, Montgomery kept going back to how this is a good move for both the Golden Hurricane and the Cowboys.

“I think that’s one of the reasons why this postponement for one week is gonna help both universities,” Montgomery added. “You’re trying to, again, make sure that your team is ultimately prepared to play the game at the right level and at the right pace. This is a game that can show your weaknesses in a hurry, especially depending upon who you’re playing."

He knows that his team is playing a squad that can show weaknesses in a hurry.

Montgomery knows well how explosive Oklahoma State can be. Pat Kinnison - Pokes Report chief photographer

“Obviously, I’m looking at [OSU]," Montgomery said. "They got a lot of guys back. They feel, obviously, very confident in who they are and what they do, and I know for sure that our guys have got to be prepared to step on the field against a very explosive, talented team.”

Both schools want to play the game and both schools have a lot at stake with this series going well into the next decade and beyond. It makes sense to play this game, if not every season, then nearly every season. It is good for both schools. Let's make this clear, Oklahoma State cut Tulsa some slack here. Oklahoma State is ready to play a game. Tulsa needed some time and the Cowboys showed some sportsmanship and honor on this occasion.

Bray Now Officially on the Tulsa Roster

Former Oklahoma State offensive guard Bryce Bray, originally from Bixby and a starter from last season for the Cowboys, is now officially on the Tulsa football roster. Bray had to leave Oklahoma State after he and fellow offensive lineman Jacob Farrell violated team rules during fall camp in August. Farrell ended up at North Texas. Tulsa is glad to get Bray.

“Bryce is a very talented young man,” Montgomery said. “He’s a big kid that can move. He’s got great feet and we’re excited about adding him to our program. He brings a lot to the table.”

Bray won't play against Oklahoma State and for fans worried about espionage and secrets he could share. You can be sure Oklahoma State has made enough changes to signals and codes that any attempt to use what Bray might bring would backfire seriously on Tulsa.

Montgomery said they would seek a waiver so he could play later this season.

“We’ll submit the paperwork, and we’ll see what the NCAA says, Montgomery explained. "At this point, we’re not there yet, but we’re excited to have Bryce. He’s already, I think, kinda found his niche with us and within our offensive line. It’s been great having him around.”