Build Your Best Squad or Your Ultimate Pokes 7-on-7 Team

Robert Allen

Credit to Marshall Levenson and Zach Lancaster for coming up with something the will make you forget about the COVID-19 or coronavirus and give you something to debate over a cold Corona and a lime or any other favorite beverage and snack. It could also serve as the best Oklahoma State bingo card ever except it is one column short. 

You have $15 to spend with a selection off the $5 row, $4 row, $3 row, $2 row, and the sleeper player off the dollar row. 

Actually, a single will get you the one-time total offense leader in the Big Eight and the current Oklahoma State head coach in Mike Gundy, current quarterback Spencer Sanders, Baltimore Ravens and former All-Big 12 running back Justice Hill or big target wide receiver Marcell Ateman.

PK5_1611A
You can get Justice Hill on your team for just one dollar!Pat Kinnison - Pokes Report chief photographer

The other end of the spectrum the $5 row is a choice between my all-time top Oklahoma State quarterback in Brandon Weeden, Heisman Trophy winning and record setting Pro and College Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders, All-American and Biletnikoff Award winning receiver James Washington or two-time All-American and two-time Biletnikoff Award winning receiver Justin Blackmon. 

_PGK9438B (1)
Weeden costs you $5 but he has the strongest arm that I've ever seen in person.Pat Kinnison - Pokes Report chief photographer

Quarterback Mason Rudolph, another Pro and College Hall of Fame running back in Thurman Thomas, last year's leading rusher in college football Chuba Hubbard, or freaky talent Dez Bryant are available for $4.

PK5_0544A (1)
Chuba Hubbard is worth every bit of $4.Pat Kinnison - Pokes Report chief photographer

Dual threat quarterback Zac Robinson, two-way legend from the 40's Bob Fenimore, two-time All-American Terry Miller, and NCAA record setting wide receiver Rashaun Woods are on the $3 row.

Finally, OU killer at quarterback Josh Fields, Gundy's favorite target Hart Lee Dykes, current star receiver Tylan Wallace, and the eighth top career rusher in Tatum Bell are available for $2.

Marshall and Zach made this really difficult. The picks are not easy.

So what would you do? Post it on our community board or on our social media at Twitter Pokes Report on SI

I'll start ...

Robert Allen's Ultimate Oklahoma State $15 7-on-7 Squad

$5 - Barry Sanders  - 2nd Pick Brandon Weeden

$4 - Dez Bryant  - 2nd Pick Chuba Hubbard or Thurman Thomas

$3 - Rashaun Woods  - 2nd Pick still have Rashaun Woods

$2 - Hart Lee Dykes  - 2nd Pick Tylan Wallace

$1 - Mike Gundy  - 2nd Pick Marcell Ateman

