'Pillar of Consistency': Deion Sanders Praises Mike Gundy After Matchup
Oklahoma State’s loss ended a disastrous season but put into perspective how good the program has been.
On Friday, OSU lost 52-0 at Colorado in the team’s first shutout loss in two years and secured a winless record in Big 12 play. At 3-9, OSU finished with easily the worst record in Mike Gundy’s tenure, beating the 4-7 campaign in 2005.
That was Gundy’s first season and, previously, his only losing season. Under Gundy, the Cowboys went to 18 straight bowl games from 2006-23 and had a winning record in each season. While 2024 did not go according to plan, it doesn’t change the results of the nearly two decades prior.
As Deion Sanders’ Colorado team improved from 4-8 to 9-3 in his second year, he has displayed his respect for Gundy since joining the Big 12. As his team awaits its fate in the Big 12 title race, Sanders didn’t hesitate to give Gundy his flowers after the game.
“I adore that coach; he had some phenomenal words of encouragement after the game,” Sanders said. “He’s a pillar of consistency in the Big 12. I only think he’s had two losing seasons in his whole career. That is un-darn-believable.”
Coach Prime has been one of the most polarizing figures in college football since taking the Colorado job, but there are some distinct similarities to Gundy. More than anything, the two coaches have no issues saying what’s on their minds.
That attitude has worked for Gundy throughout his tenure and is helping Coach Prime turn Colorado into a College Football Playoff contender. Assuming the two coaches are still at their respective schools, they will meet again in Stillwater in 2026.
As OSU looks to rebuild and get back into the Big 12 title race next season, Gundy led the Cowboys to two of the past three championship games and knows what it takes to get there again. While Colorado will lose some of its top talent, it appears that Sanders and company will have no issues getting more skilled players to Boulder.
After a 52-0 game, it is difficult to see this matchup becoming a rivalry in the near future, but if the teams can consistently sit at the top of the Big 12 standings, these games could be significant in the future.
