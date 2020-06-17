Pokes Report
Cowboy Football Players Respond to Mike Gundy's Apology

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- The past 48 hours has been a whirlwind for Oklahoma State Cowboy football.

On Monday afternoon, a photo of Mike Gundy wearing a One America News shirt while on a fishing trip with his son at Lake Texoma was tweeted out. Shortly after that, Heisman candidate running back Chuba Hubbard tweet out that it was unacceptable and that he wouldn't be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things changed.

Several current and former Oklahoma State football players tweet out their support for Hubbard and for change within the program.

Within a few hours, coach Gundy and Chuba met in the West End Zone and released a video together after coming to an agreement.

"In light of today's tweet and the t-shirt that I was wearing, I met with some players and realized it is a very sensitive issue in light of what is going on in today's society," Gundy started. "So, we had a great meeting and made aware of some things that players feel like can make our organization and our culture even better than it is here at Oklahoma State. I'm looking forward to making some changes and it starts at the top with me and we've got good days ahead."

24 hours later, coach Gundy posted the minute-long apology video below.

"I had a great meeting with our team today," Gundy started looking straight at the camera and wearing an Oklahoma State coaches polo. "Our players expressed their feelings as individuals and team members. They helped me see through their eyes how the t-shirt effected their hearts. Once I learned how that network felt about Black Lives Matter, I was disgusted and knew that it was completely unacceptable to me. I want to apologize to all members of our team, former players, and their families for the pain and discomfort that has been caused over the last two days. Black Lives Matter to me and our players matter to me. These meetings with our players have been eye opening to me and they will result in positive changes for Oklahoma State football. I sincerely hope that the Oklahoma State family near and far will accept my humble apology as we move forward."

Several players, current and former, including Chuba Hubbard, tweeted out their response to coach Gundy's apology and they were all positive.

