Pokes in the NFL: Week 8

STILLWATER -- Another week of NFL action has come and gone and with it, Emmanuel Ogbah records another sack. At this point, I'm not sure we should even be surprised. Less than halfway through the season, Ogbah is having one of the best seasons of his career and is on pace to having the best season of his career.

Through eight games, he's recorded 21 total tackles, 11 of which have been solo stops, as well as six sacks and two pass break ups. His six sacks mark a career-high.

While he wasn't tops in tackles, Ogbah was electric on Sunday in the 28-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams as he recorded one sack, one tackle for loss, one pass break up and one quarterback hit. His one sack also led to a 78-yard touchdown.

The Dolphins travel to Arizona this weekend for a 3:25 p.m. CT kick against the Cardinals on CBS. (Check your local listings)

The Minnesota Vikings topped the Green Bay Packers 28-22 to move to 2-5 on the season. Kicker Dan Bailey finished the day going 4-for-4 on extra points.

On the season, Bailey is 6-for-8 on field goal attempts, 75%, with a long of 52-yards, and he's sitting at 100% on extra points this season.

The Vikings play host to the Detroit Lions on Sunday with a noon kick on CBS. (Check your local listings.

Tyreek Hill was electric in the Chief's 35-9 win over the New York Jets this past weekend. He finished the day with four receptions for 98 yards and two touchdowns. Hill also tied Randy moss for most touchdown receptions for 40+ yards on Sunday with he hauled in a 41-yarder from Patrick Mahomes.

He also hauled in this impressive 36-yarder and had a little fun with the fans at the end of the play.

The 7-1 Chiefs host the Carolina Panthers this coming Sunday with a noon kick on FOX. (Check your local listings)

The Seattle Seahawks picked up a 37-27 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Running back Chris Carson sat out with an ankle injury, but corner Tre Flowers recorded four total tackles, all of which were solo stops. He also recorded one pass break up

The Seahawks face the Bills this weekend and Chris Carson will be kept out of practice until Friday this week to try and give him a chance to recover. He'll be reevaluated then to see if he can go on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for noon on FOX in Buffalo. (Check your local listings)