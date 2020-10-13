Pokes in the NFL: Week 5

STILLWATER -- It was a good week of action for some of the former Oklahoma State football players currently in the NFL. We're still in week 5 as the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans are playing Tuesday night due to COVID-19 precautions, but seeing as there are no Pokes on those teams, we're going to take a look at this past weekend's action.

We're going to start with one of the more lopsided wins of the weekend, Miami's 43-17 win over San Francisco. Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah had a solid performance against the 49ers as he recorded three total tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, one pass break up and one quarterback hit.

With the win, the Dolphins move to 2-3 on the season and will face the 0-5 Jets this coming Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. on CBS.

Next on the list was a 27-26 Seattle Seahawks win over Minnesota. Running back Chris Carson finished the day with eight carries for 52 yards and one impressive 29-yard touchdown carry.

Carson also finished with six receptions for 27 yards on seven targets. On the other side of the ball, corner Tre Flowers finished the day with four total tackles, three of which were solo stops.

On the other side of the field, kicker Dan Bailey was perfect on the day going 2-of-2 from field goal range with a long of 52-yards, as well as 2-of-2 on extra points.

Minnesota moved to 1-4 on the season and will host the 0-5 Atlanta Falcons this weekend with a noon kick on FOX. As for Seattle, they moved to 5-0 on the season with the win and will be off this weekend.

The Los Angeles Chargers fell to the New Orleans Saints in overtime, 30-27. Receiver Tyron Johnson didn't record any catches, but he did have four kickoff returns for 70 yards, and averaged of 17.5 yards per return with a long of 23-yards.

The Chargers moved to 1-4 on the season with the loss and will be off this weekend.

The Cleveland Browns beat the Indianapolis Colts 32-23 over the weekend. Defensive tackle Vincent Taylor recorded one tackle on the day.

With the win, the Browns moved to 4-1 on the season and will travel to Pittsburgh this coming weekend. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. and will be on CBS.

We'll stick with the Steelers as they beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-29 to move to 4-0 on the season. This is the first time since 1979 the Steelers have started the season 4-0.

Receiver James Washington recorded three receptions for 25 yards on four targets. As for quarterback Mason Rudolph, he didn't record any stats.

It was a rough day at the offense for the defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. They lost to the Las Vegas Raiders 40-32 to move to 4-1 on the season.

Receiver Tyreek Hill hauled in three receptions for 78 yards on six targets.

With the Buffalo Bills playing on Tuesday night, the Chiefs will face the Bills on Monday, Oct. 19, but the game will start at 4 p.m. on FOX.