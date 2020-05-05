Newest Edition of The Old Guys Podcast

For this edition of The Old Guys Podcast, John Helsley and myself got together on radio and just recorded it to apply here to Pokes Report. The COVID-19 pandemic allows us one constant topic that has all of our attention and will keep us on our toes and that is the future of college athletics and right now, in particular college football. We discuss that some and the positives are advancing. John Helsley is now a faculty member at Oklahoma State in the school of strategic media and he is the advisor to the student and campus newspaper, The O’Colly. That gives him some unique perspective on what the thoughts are of young people when it comes to whether sports will, should, will not, or should not take place. The edge is to the sports with a bunch of eager sports reporters and an editor overall in Kayla Dunn, that is the daughter of the Cowboys offensive coordinator.

We all would love to have some sports and know that some college football is in our future. John is also beating the drum for Major League Baseball and hoping that will help set the stage for football in the fall.

John Helsley and I are both veterans of the Big 12 and travel and that also means food. One of my radio listeners got me on America’s greatest steakhouses because he had been to Don Shula’s Steakhouse in Miami. Told me it was great and that all came up because the NFL’s all-time winningest coach died on Monday, May 4 at the age of 90. So, John and I talked about the best eating spots in our opinion in the Big 12. That is not only some sports and food entertainment, but good information when the coronavirus is gone and people get brave and travel the conference to follow their Cowboys again on the road.

