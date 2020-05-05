Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Newest Edition of The Old Guys Podcast

Robert Allen

For this edition of The Old Guys Podcast, John Helsley and myself got together on radio and just recorded it to apply here to Pokes Report. The COVID-19 pandemic allows us one constant topic that has all of our attention and will keep us on our toes and that is the future of college athletics and right now, in particular college football. We discuss that some and the positives are advancing. John Helsley is now a faculty member at Oklahoma State in the school of strategic media and he is the advisor to the student and campus newspaper, The O’Colly. That gives him some unique perspective on what the thoughts are of young people when it comes to whether sports will, should, will not, or should not take place. The edge is to the sports with a bunch of eager sports reporters and an editor overall in Kayla Dunn, that is the daughter of the Cowboys offensive coordinator.

We all would love to have some sports and know that some college football is in our future. John is also beating the drum for Major League Baseball and hoping that will help set the stage for football in the fall.

John Helsley and I are both veterans of the Big 12 and travel and that also means food. One of my radio listeners got me on America’s greatest steakhouses because he had been to Don Shula’s Steakhouse in Miami. Told me it was great and that all came up because the NFL’s all-time winningest coach died on Monday, May 4 at the age of 90. So, John and I talked about the best eating spots in our opinion in the Big 12. That is not only some sports and food entertainment, but good information when the coronavirus is gone and people get brave and travel the conference to follow their Cowboys again on the road.

PodBean Link

iTunes Link

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boynton and Co. Offer 2021 Westlake Power Forward

Oklahoma State and Mike Boynton extend and offer to KJ Adams, a 2021 power forward out of Westlake (TX) High School.

Zach Lancaster

Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff Team Up vs. Rory and Dustin for COVID-19

Oklahoma State alumni Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff team up in charity skins game

Robert Allen

Seven OSU Wrestling Signees Tabbed Wrestling USA All-Americans

Seven of Oklahoma State wrestling's 2020 signing class were tabbed 2020 Wrestling USA Scholastic All-Americans on Monday, including AJ Ferrari and Konner Doucet.

Zach Lancaster

How Will OSU Hoops Recruiting Be Affected by the Pandemic?

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, how will Mike Boynton and Oklahoma State basketball's recruiting efforts be changed?

Zach Lancaster

Recruiting Notebook: Commitments, Offers, Top Groups... This One Has It All

This past week was the busiest week for Oklahoma State recruiting during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Cowboys received two commitments from Jaden Nixon and Ty Williams, handed out some offers and landed in a top group of 3 star offensive lineman out west.

Marshall Levenson

by

High Def Poke

Chuba Back in Stillwater and More Cowboy News and National Title Prospect for Football?

Chuba Hubbard back in Stillwater and more Cowboy football notes

Robert Allen

William Hill Releases Updated 2020-21 Title Odds

Vegas sports book William Hill released its updated 2020-21 season college basketball title odds and Oklahoma State is a long shot, but not by as much as you'd think

Zach Lancaster

Weiberg: Oklahoma State Discussing All Scenarios for Football Season at this Stage

Oklahoma State deputy athletic director Chad Weiberg discusses football season scenarios.

Robert Allen

by

ZachLancaster

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Newest OSU Commit Jaden Nixon

Jaden Nixon, Oklahoma State's newest commitment films an exclusive interview with Marshall Levenson of Pokes Report

Marshall Levenson

by

CanadianCowboy

Here Goes: What I Think College Football Will Look Like This Fall at Oklahoma State

Fans, games, safety, what will it take to have a 2020 football season in the fall.

Robert Allen