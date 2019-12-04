Pokes Finish Season in CFP's Top-25

STILLWATER, Okla – The Oklahoma State Cowboys started the season at a rather alarming 4-3, and things seemed to be headed in an even worse direction. But the Cowboys turned things around in Ames, IA with an upset of then No. 23 Iowa State, which sparked a 4-1 finish the season and a top-25 finish the season. In the latest edition of the College Football Playoff Selection Committee rankings, Oklahoma State checks in at No. 25.

Ohio State (12-0) LSU (12-0) Clemson (12-0) Georgia (11-1) Utah (11-1) Oklahoma (11-1) Baylor (11-1) Wisconsin (10-2) Florida (10-2) Penn State (10-2) Auburn (9-3) Alabama (10-2) Oregon (10-2) Michigan (9-3) Notre Dame (10-2) Iowa (9-3) Memphis (11-1) Minnesota (10-2) Boise State (11-1) Cincinnati (10-2) Appalachian State (11-1) Southern Cal (8-4) Virginia (9-3) Navy (9-2) Oklahoma State (8-4)

The season didn't end the way Oklahoma State would've wanted as they lost to OU 34-16, but finishing up ranked in the final CFP poll is a huge accomplishment, especially with the struggles the Pokes dealt with.

First, they lose star receiver Tylan Wallace to a torn ACL and have to try and figure out how they're going to replace the production. Dillon Stoner steps up to fill the void, and he did a remarkable job. Stoner finished with 366 yards and five touchdowns in the final four games of the season. Through all 12 games, Stoner finished with 49 receptions for 598 yards and five touchdowns.

Just after the Pokes lost Wallace for the remainder of the season, the lost starting quarterback Spencer Sanders for the remainder of the regular season with a thumb injury.

Back up quarterback Dru Brown came in and played very well in relief as he finished the season with 626 yards, five touchdowns and just one interception.

There's a couple of different bowl game options that the Pokes are looking at. A couple of different ESPN options, as well as 247Sports, have Oklahoma State back in the Camping World Bowl, this time against Notre Dame. As for CBS Sports, they have the Cowboys going up against former Big 12 foes Texas A & M in the Texas Bowl in Houston.