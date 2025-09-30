Prep QB Mikey Gow's Unique Ability Could be a Welcomed Sight at Oklahoma State
Boone Pickens Stadium has produced quarterback legacies, from Mason Rudolph’s cannon to Zac Robinson’s electric playmaking. But when 2027 prep phenom Mikey Gow hit Stillwater last weekend, it wasn’t just another recruiting visit. It was a glimpse of an Oklahoma State offense poised to unleash chaos, led by a kid who can sling spirals with either hand. All Gow is currently searching for is a chance.
"Oklahoma State has a strong track record of developing quarterbacks, and even with the recent changes, I’m interested to see how the new direction builds on that tradition," said Gow. "I was a huge fan of Spencer Sanders and how he played. For me, it’s always about how they can help me grow as a player and a leader, both on and off the field. But also how I can help make the team better in the same respect, both on and off the field."
Gow went viral when a video surfaced of him throwing the football with both hands. Little did the world of football know, but a star was born, and Mikey could sling the rock with both arms.
"I hurt my arm when I was nine years old and had growth plate separation in my right arm. I was so competitive, and my parents knew that, so they told me just teach yourself to throw left-handed, then so that’s what I did. I’m pretty proud of the work I put in to make that happen," Gow added.
He has the tools to be something special in an offensive scheme. He has recently developed a four step drop in which he rotates his hips at the last second and fires a dart with his left arm. The possibilities are endless for Gow and the future looks bright.
The 6-foot-2, 215-pound quarterback is considering a prep year and may be one of the top quarterback options in the 2028 class. For now, Gow has his sights set on impressing DI programs with his endless skill set.
"I think my dual-threat ability fits well in a system that likes to play fast and keep defenses off balance. I love tempo and playing like it’s a two minute drill all the time. I’ve always considered myself a pocket passer but if you watch my film, you’ll see I like to run and I like to make guys miss," said Gow.
Gow models his game after Lamar Jackson, and Jackson even took to Twitter early on to mention that Mikey was going to be a No. 1 draft pick one day. He currently holds interest from Cincinnati, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas State, Michigan and Oklahoma State.
Following a gameday visit to Oklahoma State recently, Gow mentioned the atmosphere of Boone Pickens Stadium in their first official game under interim head coach Doug Meacham.
"I loved it and you could tell the atmosphere was different," said Gow. "What I loved the most is how the coaches opened the playbook in an effort to do anything they could to win the football game."
In a new era of Oklahoma State football, the future of the program is unclear. Multi-skilled athletes like Mikey Gow are the types of football players that could get the Pokes back to the promised land.