Previewing Oklahoma State's 2024 Special Teams Units
Oklahoma State is looking to build off its 10-win season, and special teams will be a significant factor.
The Cowboys’ offense and defense will return most of their starters from last season, yet some new faces will make an impact on special teams. While there will be no shortage of explosive plays from the Cowboys next season, using special teams to aid the in-between will be critical to their Big 12 title and College Football Playoff hopes. With recently hired kickers and punter coach Sean Snyder, the Cowboys have abundant potential.
Specialists on roster:
David Arriaga, K, Fr.
Aidan Davenport, LS, R-Sr.
Shea Freibaum, LS, So.
Hudson Kaak, P, So.
Wes Pahl, P, R-Sr.
Kason Shrum, K, R-Sr.
Drake Tabor, K, R-Jr.
Logan Ward, K, R-Jr.
Predicting Depth Charts:
Kicker:
Alex Hale was a star kicker for the Cowboys in 2023, but his departure leaves some uncertainty. After transfer kicker Sam Babbush left the team, Ward likely sealed the starting job. While Tabor is a recent addition for depth and Shrum is entering his third season in Stillwater, the Cowboys are unlikely to have anyone other than Ward attempting place kicks, barring injury.
Logan Ward
Drake Tabor
David Arriaga
Kason Shrum
Punter:
Last season, the Cowboys’ two punters split time on fourth downs. Kaak punted 38 times and averaged 39.7 yards on his boots. Meanwhile, Pahl gave the Cowboys a better option for kicking deep, punting 27 times and averaging 45.1 yards on his kicks. The Cowboys might be interested in going with a similar approach next season, but it seems that Kaak is in position to be the leading punter again.
Hudson Kaak
Wes Pahl
READ MORE: Oklahoma State's Kendal Daniels 'Doing Good' Ahead Of Versatile Role
Long Snapper:
After a successful season in 2023, Freibaum looks to be the clear choice to keep his spot as the Cowboys’ starting long snapper. Still, Davenport adds some depth for the Cowboys after transferring from Bucknell in the offseason.
Shea Freibaum
Aidan Davenport
Returners:
Brennan Presley and Jaden Nixon returned all but one punt or kick for OSU last season, and Nixon’s departure likely grants Presley the No. 1 spot as a returner. Oklahoma transfer Gavin Freeman will likely get some opportunities in Stillwater as well. Although he has never returned kickoffs, Freeman returned 18 punts for the Sooners in 2023, including one for a touchdown.
Brennan Presley
Gavin Freeman
READ MORE: Ollie Gordon Highlights Doak Walker Award Watch List
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.