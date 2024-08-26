Previewing the Big 12's Must-Watch Games in Week 1
Oklahoma State is set to begin its season along with the rest of its conference this weekend.
The Cowboys will be competing with some new and familiar names in the Big 12. As every team’s journey for a conference title begins, the league is as wide open as ever.
Five most intriguing Big 12 games in Week 1:
Colorado vs. North Dakota State (Thursday @ 7 p.m. CT on ESPN)
Deion Sanders’ team will look to begin its turnaround with an FCS matchup. Projected to be a tight contest, the Buffaloes will be on upset alert in their first game.
TCU at Stanford (Friday @ 9:30 p.m. on ESPN)
Looking to rebound from a 5-7 season, the Horned Frogs will open with a late-night road game against the ACC’s newest addition. As the Big 12’s only game on Friday, it is a must-watch for anyone interested in the conference.
West Virginia vs. No. 8 Penn State (11 a.m. on Fox)
Perhaps the biggest matchup for the Big 12 in Week 1, the Mountaineers will look to get a signature win in Morgantown against a playoff hopeful. As a dark horse to win the conference and make the CFP, WVU can bolster its resume early if it can take down the Nittany Lions.
No. 17 Oklahoma State vs. South Dakota State (1 p.m. on ESPN+)
The Cowboys will have their hands full with the back-to-back FCS champions on Saturday. Although it will be a tough matchup, OSU’s journey to the Big 12 Championship likely needs to begin with a win.
Arizona State vs. Wyoming (9:30 p.m. on FS1)
It might not be the most intriguing matchup in terms of quality, but the Sun Devils should have a tight matchup in their first game as a Big 12 team. After upsetting Texas Tech last season, Wyoming has its sights set on taking down another Big 12 program in 2024.
Every other Big 12 game in Week 1:
UCF vs. New Hampshire (Thursday @ 6 p.m. on ESPN+)
No. 22 Kansas vs. Lindenwood (Thursday @ 7 p.m. on ESPN+)
No. 12 Utah vs. Southern Utah (Thursday @ 8 p.m. on ESPN+)
Cincinnati vs. Towson (1:30 p.m. on ESPN+)
Iowa State vs. North Dakota (2:30 p.m. on FS1)
No. 18 Kansas State vs. UT Martin (6 p.m. on ESPN+)
Baylor vs. Tarleton State (6 p.m. on ESPN+)
Houston vs. UNLV (6 p.m. on FS1)
Texas Tech vs. Abilene Christian (6:30 p.m. on ESPN+)
BYU vs Southern Illinois (7 p.m. on ESPN+)
No. 21 Arizona vs. New Mexico (9:30 p.m. on ESPN)
READ MORE: What is OSU Football's 'Best-Case' Record For 2024 College Football Season
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.