What is OSU Football's 'Best-Case' Record For 2024 College Football Season
While Oklahoma State is returning some of the most talent across the nation, they're still a wild card in the college football world according to some. However, it's not wild to claim the Cowboys could prevail as Big 12 champions by the season's end.
Of course, as is true for any football season, there are plenty of moving parts that will impact the Cowboys' success. They've got the right pieces, though. Ollie Gordon owning the backfield as the best running back in the nation, combined with Alan Bowman and his plethora of experience under center and an overall veteran offense will create a tough Oklahoma State group.
There's plenty to be desired from Oklahoma State's defense, though. The likes of Kendal Daniels, Collin Oliver and Nick Martin will anchor that side of the ball, but as a group, the Cowboys will have to take a leap forward to help raise the team's ceiling on the season.
Heartland Sports took a look at the "best-case record" for every team in the Big 12, citing that Oklahoma State's best-case scenario is an 11-1 season.
"The Cowboys have one of the most experienced teams in the conference and a schedule that gives them a legitimate path to the Big 12 title game," Heartland Sports wrote. "In a realistic best-case, the Cowboys lose either the Utah or Kansas State games but win the rest."
Utah and Kansas State will be tough contests for Oklahoma State -- and the three teams are likely going to be the favorites to win the conference title heading into the season. Heartland Sports listed 11-1 being the best-case scenario for the Utes, Wildcats and Cowboys alike.
It seems another Big 12 season will come down to multiple teams at the end of the season once again.
