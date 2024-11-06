Ranking the Big 12's Most Exciting Games in Week 11
The Big 12 title race has seen some significant swings in recent weeks, and things will only get wilder.
The conference slate features six games in Week 11, most of which impact the race to Arlington. With only one undefeated team left in the Big 12, the road to finishing in the top two has been opened wide.
Ranking the Big 12’s most exciting games in Week 11:
1. No. 20 Colorado at Texas Tech (3 p.m. CT on Fox)
Suddenly, Colorado’s path to the playoff is in sight. The Buffaloes have a solid chance of going unbeaten if they can get past Texas Tech, but that will be no easy task. Coming off of an upset victory in Ames last week, the Red Raiders are looking to pull another upset in front of their home fans with a conference championship appearance well within reach.
2. No. 17 Iowa State at Kansas (2:30 p.m. on FS1)
Last week, the Cyclones suffered their first loss to Texas Tech at home but must regroup for a matchup at Kansas. Although the Jayhawks are 2-6, five of those losses have been one-possession games. While Kansas has nothing that resembles a home-field advantage, it should at least give a scare to Iowa State.
3. West Virginia at Cincinnati (11 a.m. on FS1)
Although both teams are long shots to actually make the Big 12 Championship, the Mountaineers and Bearcats enter Saturday’s game with only two conference losses. This game will be an elimination game and could be one of the closest conference matchups.
4. UCF at Arizona State (6 p.m. on ESPN2)
The Sun Devils are still in the Big 12 title race but have no room for error. Meanwhile, the Knights have been disappointing this season after being a dark horse contender to begin the year. Still, this could be a fun matchup if UCF can overcome the tough cross-country journey.
5. Oklahoma State at TCU (6 p.m. on FS1)
OSU is still winless in conference play but will have a chance to change that in Fort Worth. While the Cowboys are clinging to hopes of making a bowl game, TCU can clinch bowl eligibility with a win. This should be a fun game for the most part, but don’t be surprised if TCU pulls away in the second half.
6. No. 9 BYU at Utah (9:15 p.m. on ESPN)
Sure, anything can happen in a rivalry game, especially when the underdog is at home. However, nothing actually points to this game being competitive. The Cougars should have no issues beating their in-state rivals in a game that likely won’t be worth staying up to watch.
