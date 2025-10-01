Ranking the Big 12's Most Exciting Games in Week 6
The Big 12 has plenty of action this week, and that includes some of the biggest games in the country.
While Oklahoma State has been a stain on the Big 12, many others in the conference have had no issues carrying the load. With conference title contenders looking to avoid upsets and dark horse teams hoping to establish themselves, Week 6 could go a long way in determining how the rest of the season looks for the Big 12.
Ranking the Big 12’s most exciting Week 6 games
1. No. 14 Iowa State at Cincinnati (11 a.m. CT on ESPN2)
Iowa State looks poised to be in the College Football Playoff conversation when things are said and done, but it enters this weekend as an underdog at Cincinnati. With the Bearcats' only loss coming in their opener against Nebraska, they could become more than just a dark horse in the Big 12 race if they can follow their win at Kansas with a win over the Cyclones.
2. No. 11 Texas Tech at Houston (6 p.m. on ESPN)
While this is a battle of unbeatens in the Big 12, the Red Raiders enter as the clear favorites against Willie Fritz’s squad. Of course, the Big 12 is the place for chaos, and the Cougars could stake their claim in the conference title race with a big win at home against the current Big 12 favorite.
3. Kansas State at Baylor (11 a.m. on ESPN+)
In this battle between a couple of preseason conference title contenders, there could be some significant ramifications. With the Wildcats and Bears both coming off convincing conference wins, whichever team wins this battle could be on track to get back in the Big 12 race.
4. Kansas at UCF (6:30 p.m. on ESPN2)
Up to this point, neither the Knights nor the Jayhawks has looked all that great, but both still have a chance to be a factor in the Big 12. Although the road ahead is an uphill climb for both schools, this game could change things for either school.
5. West Virginia at No. 23 BYU (Friday @ 9:30 p.m. on ESPN)
A Friday night showdown in Provo always seems to deliver in some fashion. Although the Mountaineers have been pummeled in two Big 12 games and also hold a loss to Ohio, a night game against a ranked opponent could help them break out of their funk. Of course, with an undefeated BYU team on the other side looking to get into the playoff conversation, that will be easier said than done.
6. Oklahoma State at Arizona (2 p.m. on TNT)
The last time OSU won a Big 12 game, Arizona was still in the Pac-12. With both teams looking for their first conference win, the Wildcats will look to continue the Cowboys’ FBS struggles. However, with interim coach Doug Meacham providing a spark last week, OSU might have a chance to pull the upset.
7. Colorado at TCU (6:30 p.m. on Fox)
The Horned Frogs had a disappointing finish in Tempe last week, but they should be able to bounce back against Deion Sanders’ struggling Buffaloes. Of course, Sanders began his college coaching career with a win at TCU, and he will look to find that magic again in Fort Worth.