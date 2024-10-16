Ranking the Big 12's Most Exciting Games in Week 8
The Big 12 is set for its first week with eight conference games.
This weekend, all 16 Big 12 teams will be in action, with every team playing its seventh game. Through three conference matchups, the Big 12 title race is beginning to take shape, but a few potential spoilers are ready to make the race interesting as November nears.
Ranking every Big 12 game in Week 8:
1. No. 17 Kansas State at West Virginia (6:30 p.m. CT on Fox)
A couple of teams looking to stay in the Big 12 title race will face off in Morgantown with 2-1 records in conference play. The Mountaineers failed to pull an upset at home against Iowa State last week but will have another chance against Kansas State.
If the Wildcats can survive another tough road environment, they have a favorable path to a 10-1 start.
2. Colorado at Arizona (3 p.m. on Fox)
While this game might not matter much in the standings, it should be a fun, high-scoring affair. Arizona is looking to right the ship on its season, while Colorado is hoping to maintain its status as a Big 12 dark horse with only one conference loss.
3. Arizona State at Cincinnati (11 a.m. on ESPN+)
Arizona State has become a dark horse contender to make the Big 12 Championship with conference wins against Kansas and Utah. Although its schedule will get tougher in late November, the Sun Devils could make their way into the discussion.
Meanwhile, Cincinnati has quietly started Big 12 play 2-1 and could be among the top five in the conference standings with a win at home.
4. Baylor at Texas Tech (3 p.m. on ESPN2)
Still unbeaten in conference play, Texas Tech is slowly becoming a team to watch in the Big 12. While the Red Raiders have had their struggles this season, they have begun to look like a real threat.
Despite a 2-4 record, Baylor has been a pesky team to play this season and could give Texas Tech a run for its money in Lubbock on Saturday.
5. UCF at No. 9 Iowa State (6:30 p.m. on FS1)
After a miraculous comeback against TCU to start 3-0, the Knights have fallen to 3-3 and have not looked good. While Iowa State holds the title of Big 12 favorite through six games, it has allowed opponents to stick around throughout the season. If UCF can keep this game close in the fourth quarter, the Knights might have an opportunity to pull the upset.
6. Oklahoma State at No. 13 BYU (Friday at 9:15 p.m. on ESPN)
Almost everything that could go wrong for OSU has gone wrong, and almost everything that could go right for BYU has gone right. With a late Friday night affair in Provo, don’t expect that to change. The Cowboys could have a boost coming off a bye week, but the Cougars have looked nothing short of incredible all season, particularly in front of their home crowd.
7. TCU at Utah (9:30 p.m. on ESPN)
Neither team is in a position it expected when the season began, but TCU and Utah are desperate to get another Big 12 win. TCU has one of the Big 12’s best offenses, and Utah has one of the Big 12’s best defenses, so this clash of styles could still produce a fun battle.
8. Houston at Kansas (2:30 p.m. on ESPN+)
One of only three teams winless in Big 12 play, Kansas has its best opportunity to get a conference win this season. Although Houston has stayed close in some high-profile games this season, results have not often come on the scoreboard.
