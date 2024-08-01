Ranking Every Oklahoma State Game in 2023: No. 10 Iowa State
Oklahoma State’s first Big 12 game was not pretty, but it set the foundation for a remarkable turnaround.
OSU’s 2023 season had a rocky start, but coming off a demoralizing loss to South Alabama, the team appeared to have one of its most winnable games in front of it. Playing in Ames is never easy, and OSU did not have a fun time against Iowa State.
In a matchup of two teams projected to be at the bottom of the Big 12 standings, Iowa State won 34-27. Still, OSU had to be somewhat encouraged with the game after a 33-7 blowout loss at home.
Ollie Gordon showed flashes of what his sophomore campaign would turn into, getting 121 yards on 18 carries. After the teams traded punts early, Gordon broke free for a 71-yard run to set up an Alan Bowman touchdown on the next play and get his first game as the full-time starter off to a good start. The Cowboys and Cyclones traded scores throughout the first half, with an explosive 60-yard touchdown grab by Jaden Nixon to help OSU go into the half down 20-17.
OSU’s struggles from the early season showed again in the second half. After Bowman threw an interception on OSU’s first drive after halftime, Iowa State could not capitalize immediately but scored the first touchdown of the half a couple of drives later to take a 10-point lead.
OSU responded with a field goal to get back within one possession, but OSU could not take advantage of its opportunities. Iowa State quickly marched down the field on the ensuing drive and got into the end zone to make it a 34-20 game.
Rashod Owens found the end zone late to make it a one-possession game, and a stop gave OSU an opportunity to tie the game late. However, with the Cowboys across midfield, Bowman threw three straight incompletions followed by an interception to end the game.
Ranking OSU's 2023 season:
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.