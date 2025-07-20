Ranking Every Oklahoma State Game in 2024 - No. 10: TCU
Seemingly nothing went right in Oklahoma State’s 2024 season, and the final nail in the coffin came in Fort Worth.
Going into the 2024 season, there were plenty of intriguing matchups on the Cowboys’ schedule. One of the most interesting games slated for the Pokes was their mid-November matchup against TCU.
Considering OSU’s preseason hopes of winning the Big 12 and making the College Football Playoff, the matchup at TCU looked like a potential trap game. Although it certainly wasn’t a trap game in the same sense, it did have a significant impact on OSU’s postseason hopes.
Entering the game at TCU, OSU was 3-6, needing to run the table over the final three weeks to secure bowl eligibility. Any hopes the Cowboys had of bouncing back and making a miraculous run were crushed rather early against the Horned Frogs.
Through the first several minutes of the game, OSU looked to be holding steady. Despite some struggles in the first quarter, the Cowboys were still only down 10-0 going to the second.
Midway through the second, TCU piled on another touchdown and Savion Williams’ second touchdown of the night with seven seconds left in the half all but ended OSU’s hopes, giving TCU a 24-0 halftime lead.
In the second half, there was almost nothing to give the Cowboys hope. Ollie Gordon punched in an early third-quarter touchdown, but TCU would score again just a few minutes later to serve the knockout punch.
While OSU’s postseason hopes were ending in real time, not everything was a complete negative for the Pokes as Brennan Presley made history in the contest. The veteran receiver became OSU’s all-time leader in receptions against the Horned Frogs, finishing his night with 10 catches for 75 yards.
Although this game wasn’t necessarily an encapsulation of OSU’s season, it was certainly a fitting performance to ensure OSU’s streaks of bowl games and winning seasons would come to an end. Going into 2025, OSU hopes it never enters a game with the same situation it was in against TCU, but avoiding six regular-season losses is easier said than done for a team in OSU’s position.
