Ranking Every Oklahoma State Game in 2024 - No. 11: West Virginia
Oklahoma State had an abysmal 2024 season, but there might not have been a more crushing performance than its third loss of the year.
Before last season, OSU was viewed as one of the top teams in the Big 12 and a potential contender to make the College Football Playoff. However, after dropping games to the Big 12’s top two favorites, Utah and Kansas State, to begin conference play, those dreams quickly evaporated.
Despite the deflating start to conference play, the Cowboys still had an opportunity to get back on track and have a successful season. After making the Big 12 Championship with two conference losses a year earlier, there was still some hope that the Cowboys could run the table after falling to their theoretically toughest opponents and get some luck on their side elsewhere.
With a home game against West Virginia and a bye week looming, it was the perfect opportunity for OSU to get back on track. Instead, the Cowboys fell behind 24-0 in the first half and were thoroughly dominated on their home field.
Behind some stagnant offense that was on display to begin conference play and a defense that couldn’t keep up with West Virginia’s rushing attack, the Cowboys were in a rough situation. After trailing 24-0, OSU used a Rashod Owens touchdown to try and get some momentum before halftime, but that was short-lived as CJ Donaldson punched in a 15-yard rushing touchdown to get the Mountaineers’ lead back to 31-7 with 28 seconds left in the second quarter.
Donaldson was part of a dynamic rushing attack, with him and Jahiem White having dominant days on the ground to help the Mountaineers accumulate 389 rushing yards and four rushing scores. Combined with Garrett Greene’s 159 yards through the air and another 86 on the ground, there was almost no stopping the West Virginia offense.
Meanwhile, OSU’s offense also painted a grim picture for what the rest of the season might look like. With Ollie Gordon getting beat up and gaining only 58 scrimmage yards, OSU’s offensive engine continued to struggle. Add in Alan Bowman’s lackluster 116 yards and two picks, and there were almost no positives to take from the game.
