Ranking the Big 12's Most Exciting Games in Week 10
The Big 12 has been one of the most surprising conferences this season, and the race to Arlington is in full swing.
In Week 10, the Big 12 will only have 10 teams in action across five games. Considering the slate, this could be the least important week in November, but upsets could still change the outlook of the conference title race.
Ranking the Big 12’s most exciting games in Week 10:
1. Texas Tech at No. 11 Iowa State (2:30 p.m. on ESPN)
The Red Raiders’ quest for a Big 12 title has taken a hit in recent weeks, but they could get right back in the conversation with a win in Ames. The Cyclones are in the midst of one of their best starts in school history, and a win would vault them to 8-0 ahead of the first College Football Playoff rankings.
2. TCU at Baylor (7 p.m. on ESPN2)
Baylor has been a sneaky fun team to watch throughout the season, and it has finally translated to the scoreboard, winning back-to-back games against Texas Tech and OSU. While TCU is a long shot to make the Big 12 Championship, it still has a chance if it runs the table. With the rivalry already making this a fiery matchup, Baylor’s opportunity to knock TCU out of the conference title race could add some extra juice.
3. Arizona State at Oklahoma State (6 p.m. on Fox)
Although the Cowboys are 0-5 in conference play, they have played in a couple of fun contests since their bye week. Considering Arizona State will have its starting quarterback back in action, this could be a high-scoring affair in Stillwater.
4. No. 17 Kansas State at Houston (2:30 p.m. on Fox)
The Wildcats have an opportunity to win the Big 12 this season, but they must avoid a slipup at Houston to continue to control their destiny. Coming off a win at home against Utah last week, Houston could bring some momentum into its upset bid.
5. Arizona at UCF (2:30 p.m. on FS1)
Considering the conference favorites coming into the season have failed to live up to expectations, a battle of Big 12 dark horses should have been a fun matchup to start November. Instead, this contest features a couple of teams with one Big 12 win scrapping to earn bowl eligibility.
