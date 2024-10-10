Ranking the Big 12's Most Exciting Games in Week 7
Oklahoma State won’t be in action, but the Big 12 slate will feature some big games.
In Week 7, only 10 Big 12 teams will be in action, with five conference games on the schedule. Although just over half of the conference will take the field, these matchups could have significant Big 12 Championship implications.
Ranking every Big 12 game in Week 7:
1. No. 11 Iowa State at West Virginia (7 p.m. on Fox)
This is a matchup of two teams without a blemish in conference play and with big upset potential. While West Virginia did not have an ideal start to the season, wins against Kansas and Oklahoma State have the Mountaineers near the top of the Big 12 standings.
Meanwhile, Iowa State is the conference’s highest-ranked squad and will need to avoid an upset in Morgantown to maintain that status.
2. No. 18 Kansas State at Colorado (9:15 p.m. on ESPN)
The Wildcats are 4-1, but they can’t be excited about another late night in the mountains. Their lone loss was a blowout at BYU to begin conference play. With Colorado still unbeaten in the Big 12, it will have an opportunity to stake its claim as a legitimate conference title contender with a win on Saturday.
3. Arizona at No. 14 BYU (3 p.m. on Fox)
Arizona has had an interesting season but will look to get back on track against the Cougars this weekend. After beating Utah a couple of weeks ago, Arizona still has hope of competing for a conference title.
However, if BYU can take care of business at home, it will be in a prime position to take a trip to Arlington later this season.
4. No. 16 Utah at Arizona State (Friday at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN)
Arizona State has had an interesting start to its Big 12 tenure and earned its first conference win against Kansas last week. With Utah looking to make a run at the Big 12 title, it must avoid an early second loss in conference play against a former Pac-12 foe.
5. Cincinnati at UCF (2:30 p.m. on ESPN2)
While this is a Big 12 game, it will certainly feel like both teams are still in the American this weekend. With neither team in serious contention for the conference title, this game will have little impact on the rest of the season.
Still, both teams are looking to bounce back and could have a tight game.
