Rashod Owens 'Fighting For a Spot' in Cowboys' Air Attack
Oklahoma State has been one of the hubs for premier wide receivers, and Rashod Owens is looking to help continue that tradition.
Entering his fifth season in Stillwater, Owens projects to be one of the most productive and electric players for Mike Gundy’s team next season. In the preseason Biletnikoff Award watch list, Owens joined teammate Brennan Presley, affirming his spot as one of the best in the country.
Last season, Owens had career highs across the board. He had 63 catches for 895 yards and five touchdowns. Capping off his fourth season with 10 catches, 164 yards and two touchdowns against Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl, Owens has plenty of momentum ahead of his final season.
“One thing about him, he competes,” Gundy said. “When he goes on the field, he competes. When he goes on the practice field, he competes. He doesn't shy away from anything. That's the most important thing that he can do for our team."
That hard work has helped shape Owens into the player he has become today. After three seasons of limited playing time, including some time at cowboy back, the San Antonio native broke out in 2021 and became a star for the Cowboys in 2023.
Last season, Owens had a career season, but with the return of De’Zhaun Stribling and newcomers such as Gavin Freeman entering the mix, he still has to work for his spot.
"I wouldn't say I'm comfortable, but I'm always going to come out like I'm not up top, you know,” Owens said. “I'm going to always come out and perform and try to fight, act like I'm fighting for a spot.”
Beyond his impact on the field, Owens has been an impactful player in the locker room. With four seasons of college football experience, he has seen basically everything, and that can trickle down to the Cowboys’ younger receivers.
While he might downplay his impact as a mentor, he understands how vital his demeanor is when it comes to setting an example.
“A lot of young guys look up to me, so I'll say being able to perform and show them how the work's done, how to perform here and how to get the coaches to like what they see about the younger guys and everything,” Owens said. “So I feel like that's a big happy part of my life, and just my play style and teaching the young guys how to get things done the right way."
