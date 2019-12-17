STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State has landed a surprise commitment from 2020 three-star San Antonio Roosevelt High School ATH Rashod Owens.

This commitment comes only six days after landing an offer from the staff from Oklahoma State. Owens felt comfortable enough with the staff and the program to make the quick decision.

Owens projects as a running back, but can also play wide receiver and can play both at a high level. According to MaxPreps, the 6’3 205 pound athlete rushed for an impressive 1,454 yards on only 174 rushes and a whopping 23 touchdowns on the ground. In his three year varsity career he has amassed 2,321 rushing yard with 31 total touchdowns and through the air he has caught 72 passes for 1,066 yards.

In 2018, Owens was a unanimous first-team all-district selection as a junior and backed it up by being named district MVP in 2019.

The Oklahoma State coaching staff was hoping to land both a running back and one more wide receiver in this 2020 class and they have secured a guy who can play both in case one other position falls through.

Owens holds 13 offers and he chose Oklahoma State over Army, Kansas and Colorado State among others.

This commitment comes just two days before the early signing period and now brings the Oklahoma State 2020 class to 18 total commitments.

Early signing day will help Oklahoma State secure nearly all the commits in this class as well as potentially help add several pieces currently uncommitted. My current prediction is that the Oklahoma State receives 18-20 signatures on Wednesday with the rest of the filling up in the February signing date.