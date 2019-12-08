Oklahoma State
Cowboys Lose Goram-Welch as a Commitment

Robert Allen

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State lost one of their commitments on Saturday night, but it gives them enough time to recover and maybe in time to recover and secure another defensive tackle prospect before the early signing date on Dec. 18.

The Cowboys lost Longview, Texas defensive tackle commitment Sawyer Goram-Welch, who had made an official visit to Stillwater for the win over Kansas State and then committed to Oklahoma State on Oct. 15.

We saw Goram-Welch play in person twice and were really high on the young man, who chose Oklahoma State at the time over SMU. This past week Texas made an offer and after several days of silence, Goram-Welch posted his de-commitment message on Twitter.

He wrote that he de-committed, but he did not claim to be committed anywhere else. You have to think the Texas offer is at the base of this change.

Goram-Welch is 6’4 278 pounds and was a key starter for the 2018 16-0 Longview High School team that won the Texas Class 6A D-II state championship.

During that 2018 season, Goram-Welch was also named a first-team all-district selection by racking up 65 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, five sacks, and three forced fumbles.

247Sports ranks Goram-Welch as the No. 925 overall prospect in the country, No. 71 defensive tackle nationally and No. 128 prospect in Texas. The industry-generated 247Sports Composite ranks Goram-Welch as the No. 933 overall prospect in the nation, No. 75 defensive tackle nationally and No. 129 overall prospect in Texas.

Oklahoma State could recoup this spot in a hurry as the Cowboys have interest in Poteau, Okla. defensive tackle Vaka Tuilua, who helped the Pirates win a Class $A State Championship and was a feature on Sports Illustrated and Maven Oklahoma State.

There are others the Cowboys are looking at as well and there is always time to dig deeper during January leading up to the late football signing date. Oklahoma State has a major visit weekend with a number of the 2020 Cowboy commitments and some other prospects being recruited coming in next weekend on Dec. 15-18. 

