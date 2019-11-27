Oklahoma State's Latest Commitment Breaks Down Decision

STILLWATER -- Monday evening, Oklahoma State picked up its 18th commitment in the 2020 class in defensive back Nick Session. He's listed as a three-star prospect out of East High School in Salt Lake City, Utah.

He's 6-0, 184-pounds and will be enrolling early and arriving on campus at the start of the second semester in January.

Session marks the 10th defensive commitment for the Pokes in the 2020 class, and the fifth defensive back. But don't be surprised if the coaching staff makes a Malcolm Rodriguez move and bulks Session up to make the move to linebacker. Arriving on campus early will definitely help in the bulking up process.

After such a great visit, Session told Robert Allen of GoPokes.com that his visit to Oklahoma State was 'one of the best experiences of his life.'

Session and East High School had just been bounced from the Utah State Playoffs the night before as they fell in the 6A semifinals 37-27 to American Fork.

"It hurt (losing), but I knew we did everything we could," Session told Go Pokes. "Taking that visit was a good thing because it turned my whole attitude around. The visit was one of the best experiences of my life. It was fun, a great trip. I feel like they were feeding me every five minutes and the food was good."

What's so incredible about this visit is that Session was then committed to Utah State, but flipped shortly after his official to Oklahoma State.

"I'm not a known guy, but they treated me great from the very start," said Session. "They were all in and made me feel special. They made me feel wanted. It felt like family and I fell in love with the school and the campus."

But he wasn't going to make the decision of flipping his commitment until he had a conversation with his mom based on the distance.

"I needed to talk to my mom and get her approval," said Seesion. "Since I was leaving home and that was a big deal, I needed to talk to her."

According to his 247Sports profile, Session has an official visit to Oregon State scheduled for the weekend of Dec. 13, and was scheduled to have gone on an official to Hawaii this past weekend. But a source close to the program told me that Session didn't make it out to Hawaii and that he wouldn't be making that trip to Oregon State either.