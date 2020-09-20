SI.com
Pokes Report
HomeFootballBasketballOlympic SportsRecruitingPistol Pete Corral
Search

How Much Does COVID-19 Impact College Football? It Nearly Erased an Oklahoma State Win

Robert Allen

STILLWATER -- The scene in the Oklahoma State dressing room was relief as a really sensational defensive effort could have been ruined if the Cowboys had not been able to muster up enough offense for what was an eventual 16-7 win over Turnpike neighbor Tulsa.

Long after the game had ended, there were several adults and some children standing in the west end zone of the field at Boone Pickens Stadium and standing out there with them was a tall Cowboy players dressed in a t-shirt and his football pants and cleats. Shane Illingworth's mother and stepfather moved to Stillwater from Orange County, Calf. in order to follow Shane's career. He has family living in Oklahoma that also came to the game.

Illingworth completed 4-of-5 passing for 74-yards, but it would have been a shame for his family to miss his first action as a college quarterback. They were there and fortunately so was Shane. 

"There was some discussion over whether to even suit him up for the game," head coach Mike Gundy told the Cowboy Network radio crew after the game. "He had been out with secondary contact and missed 14-days in quarantine, so he had not done much the past two weeks."

Prior to that, the four-star standout from Norco, Calf. had either been the clear second team quarterback behind Spencer Sanders or he alternated with junior college transfer Ethan Bullock, who came in first against Tulsa after Sanders left with a high ankle injury. 

Gundy said he had been told that Sanders' injury wasn't major, but he didn't have anymore details. That matched what Pokes Report learned as Sanders wanted to come back and play in this game. Instead, he was started on ice and treatment for the injury. Our sources tell us that he likely misses one-to-two games. That is still early and still somewhat speculative. 

Illingworth came in on the last series of the third quarter with Oklahoma State still trailing Tulsa 7-3 and on the first play of his college career, threw up a jump ball down the right sideline that Tylan Wallace went up and grabbed over Hurricane corner Allie Green IV. 

"We know what all three of the guys (quarterbacks) can do," Wallace said. "He is a freshman and I have to say that I was impressed with him coming out there playing on the big stage for the first time. He exceeded my expectations because he came out there and did his thing. I'm really proud of the way he played."

Mike Gundy was more reserved saying that Bullock had some bad breaks go against him when he was quarterbacking (8-13-1 for 41-yards). Protection was rough as the Oklahoma State offensive line was struggling to find some rhythm after losing young right guard Cole Birmingham early to a foot injury and then shuffling around to get the most experienced linemen in the right places. Illingworth took some hits as he delivered passes, but it did not seem to bother the 6-5, 220-pounder. 

On the sidelines he came back smiling after each series. He was having fun. Now, it is likely that offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn, quarterback coach Tim Rattay and the rest of the offense staff will be exploring the things that Illingworth can do to make sure he and the offense have more fun next week against West Virginia. The Mountaineers are better on the defensive line than Tulsa. 

But before worrying and planning next week and the 2:30 p.m. kick with West Virginia, just remember that if OSU played a week ago, the locker room relief, the family pictures on the field celebrating with a talented freshman son and a 16-7 win pulled out of what looked like a third quarter spiral, would never have happened. At least not the way it did and not with Shane Illingworth if the game had been last Saturday. 

We all may have griped about the Tulsa-inspired delay, but it actually worked in Shane Illingworth's favor and therefore the Cowboys favor.  

THANKS FOR READING <channel name>
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa Game Thread

Oklahoma State kicks the season off against Tulsa in Boone Pickens Stadium. Follow along with the action with the official game thread.

Zach Lancaster

by

ZachLancaster

Freshman QB Rescues Cowboys

True freshman Shane Illingworth shined in his debut with Oklahoma State

John Helsley

The Story From the Team After the Game? The Fans Made the Difference

Oklahoma State had a rough day at the office on Saturday against Tulsa as they squeaked out at 16-7 win. However, in speaking with coaches and players after the game, what made the difference was the fans.

Zach Lancaster

Spencer Sanders Doubtful to Return With Lower Body Injury

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders is doubtful to return to the game against Tulsa with a lower body injury.

Zach Lancaster

How to Watch: Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa

Here's the information you need to follow the action of Oklahoma State's season opener against Tulsa on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Kickoff is at 11 a.m. CT.

Zach Lancaster

It's Official - Game on for Cowboys and Hurricane! 10 Things to Watch for

Oklahoma State and Tulsa cleared the final testing hurdle for the football game on Saturday.

Robert Allen

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Late Score Lifts Cowgirl Soccer To Victory

Oklahoma State used a second half goal and a late penalty kick to secure a 2-1 win over Iowa State in its 2020 home opener Friday night in front of a capacity crowd of 650 at Neal Patterson Stadium

Pokes Report Staff

Depth Chart Dive: LBs, DBs, Specialists

Taking a look at the Cowboys' LBs, DBs and Specialists

John Helsley

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Malcolm Rodriguez Stay in Stillwater has been Rapid Especially for an Unrated Recruit

Oklahoma State safety turned linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez believes his time is flying by in Stillwater.

Robert Allen

by

CanadianCowboy

Updated: Rickie Fowler Struggles on Day Two of U.S. Open

There's still a lot of golf left to be played on the second day of the U.S. Open, but Rickie Fowler entered the clubhouse at +6 after a dismal second round at Winged Foot.

Zach Lancaster