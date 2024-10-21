Should Oklahoma State Follow Path of In-State Rival?
Midseason coaching changes don’t often happen in Stillwater, but 3-4 starts don’t either.
Oklahoma State has lost four straight games to open conference play, with its latest loss coming in dramatic fashion at BYU. Following a lengthy drive that gave OSU the lead with just over a minute left, big plays helped BYU quickly march downfield and score the go-ahead touchdown.
Despite a shorthanded defense and one of the most dynamic offensive games of the season, OSU’s coordinators are still under scrutiny for the team’s Big 12 performances. Bryan Nardo is in his second season as defensive coordinator, while Kasey Dunn is in his fifth season as offensive coordinator, having already been in Stillwater for years prior.
While Nardo is still figuring out his situation, Dunn has had plenty of time to find success in his role. Yet, he has not been able to replicate OSU’s typical high-scoring performances in the Mike Gundy era.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma fired first-year offensive coordinator Seth Littrell after only seven games. Under Littrell this season, the Sooners have scored at least 20 points only three times. With only 12 points combined in their past two games, the Sooners needed to make the move.
However, OSU is still in a far different situation. Although Dunn has had more time in Stillwater, Littrell’s firing might have had more to do with Brent Venables.
Venables is staring at his second losing season in three tries in Norman. Meanwhile, Gundy could be looking at his second losing season in 20 tries in Stillwater.
Gundy has far more job security than Venables and will almost certainly be at the helm in 2025. Still, a disappointing season could lead to a much different-looking staff next season.
Considering Gundy has recently stated he finds no point in midseason staff changes, any changes would only happen after this season.
