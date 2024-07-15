Simulating Oklahoma State's 2024 Season in College Football 25
Oklahoma State is expected to be one of the Big 12’s top contenders next season, and it could be one of the best in video game form as well.
The Cowboys finished third in the Big 12 preseason poll, with star running back Ollie Gordon picked to win his second straight Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. With Monday’s release of College Football 25, fans can use their teams in a video game for the first time in 11 years. It also means there is an opportunity to see how EA thinks the college football season will play out.
Simulating Oklahoma State’s 2024 season:
Game results:
South Dakota State (FCS Northwest): W 38-6
Arkansas: L 31-28
@ Tulsa: W 31-15
Utah: L 28-17
@ Kansas State: L 28-27
West Virginia: W 28-20
@ BYU: W 38-31
@ Baylor: W 38-28
Arizona State: L 45-41
@ TCU: W 49-13
Texas Tech: W 45-17
@ Colorado: W 31-13
Pop-Tarts Bowl vs NC State: W 38-17
Big 12 Championship: Utah 31 vs Iowa State 23
Stats Leaders:
Passing: Zane Flores (1,833 yards, 16 touchdowns, one interception)
Rushing: Ollie Gordon (1,717 yards, 15 touchdowns)
Receiving: De’Zhaun Stribling (78 receptions, 1,077 yards, 11 touchdowns)
Tackles: Nick Martin (76 tackles), Collin Oliver (10.5 sacks)
Interceptions: Kendal Daniels (Five interceptions)
College Football Playoff:
In the new 12-team format of the College Football Playoff, four conference champions earned first-round byes: Oregon, Alabama, Miami and Utah. The Big 12 earned only one spot in the playoff, with Utah making a run to the semifinals.
All-Americans:
Ollie Gordon (2nd team)
All-Big 12:
Ollie Gordon (1st team)
Joe Michalski (1st team)
Nick Martin (1st team)
Collin Oliver (1st team)
Kody Walterscheid (2nd team)
READ MORE: OSU Baseball Star Carson Benge Selected in First Round of MLB Draft
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.