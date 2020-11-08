Social Media Reactions, Feeling, and Hot Takes Following Cowboys Narrow Win Over Kansas State

Nothing about Saturday was comfortable for the Cowboys. Pregame, in-game, or post game. They were dealing with injuries before the game in Tylan Wallace, injuries in-game in Teven Jenkins and Chuba Hubbard, and the trip home won't be that comfortable just thinking about the offensive showing Oklahoma State brought to Manhattan.

Whether you're ranked No. 1 in the country, No. 14 as the Cowboys are, or unranked, I you're team struggles in some aspect in a rocky and stressful game, the first place fans and media will go is social media.

On social media, in regards to this game, you will see some very HOT takes, some level headed reactions, and then some in between.

Quarterback Spencer Sanders looked a little off at times tonight, only having 108 passing yards and 9 rushing yards in the game. On top of that, the offense was shut out in the first half for the first time since 2014.

Because of this, a lot of the social media reactions were directed at the quarterback and offensive line play. The offensive line play dealt with a couple injuries throughout the game but also just abused at times.

The defense remained at the level they have been on the entire season and carried this team to the win. Israel Antwine knocked a ball right into the hands of Jason Taylor, who ran it back it to the house and Tre Sterling came down with a game sealing interception.

Here is some of the reactions I received on Twitter after the game:

I am not going to lie to you when I see people concerns with Spencer Sanders, it is valid. After the first half, even I said a spark was needed and that it could possibly be Shane Illingworth but alas it was LD Brown.

There is one post from a fan that sums up the situation of peoples mindsets when it comes to the quarterbacks.

Now do I think, it would tear apart the team? No. But it would definitely be a different vibe of offense.

No matter what opinion you have on any players on the team, I think there is one message all fans can get behind. And it is summed up in this tweet.

Next week, the Cowboys have a bye week and then will move on to Bedlam week. This gives them time for players to get healthy and have a full two weeks to prepare for Oklahoma. Who know what the game will be like. It has been shown that a good defense can slow Oklahoma down to an extent, which is what you need. But what you need even more is the ability to score. Oklahoma State will need to be clicking on all cylinders for this one.