Spencer Sanders Continues Progressing Toward Second Season with Lots of Development

STILLWATER -- Spencer Sanders has been quiet during the off season, spring, and summer. While there were some huge developments off the field in the Oklahoma State football program this summer, drawing comments from a variety of veteran players, Sanders the quarterback stayed mostly silent. He acknowledged that as a quarterback he's expected to have a say, but Sanders is of the mindset right now that his actions speak louder than his words.

His actions on Monday night were strong as the offense had one of it's best showings of the preseason. The Cowboys went through a 100 plus play scrimmage, which is almost a must for head coach Mike Gundy to see his team work through a big workload and some onfield adversity heading into a season. Definitely a litmus test for the team, but also for Sanders. All indications are he passed.

Sanders handed the ball to Chuba Hubbard and many of those were good plays. Handing the ball to Hubbard is always a good option, but he threw the ball around outside, inside, downfield, and he was good. He threw the ball to different receivers. More important, Sanders threw the ball out of bounds, held on to it a few times when the Spencer Sanders of a year ago would have unloaded with the thought of making a play or bust. Sanders learned sometimes it was bust. Now, he understands that throwing the ball away, even taking a short sack can be a highlight in pushing the opportunities to another down.

"He is much more of a leader," offensive tackle Hunter Anthony said of how he's noticed a change in Sanders. "He works really hard and knows the offense so well. He's good dude."

Sanders was back out there with his Anthony and his teammates on Tuesday for a practice where corrections would be made and a real turn the page completely to preparing for Tulsa became the theme. Work against scouts and a little polish up scrimmage work too. The game time of 6:30 was announced for the Sept. 12 game with the Golden Hurricane and it is getting closer and more real every minute. That means Sanders improvement from year one to his second as the starting quarterback is close to being public record.

The 6-1, 205-pound sophomore from Denton, Texas completed nearly 63 percent of his passes for 2,065-yards and 16 touchdowns, but he threw 11 interceptions. He ran for 628-yards but he fumbled the ball seven times and lost five of those.

A lot of new quarterback coach Tim Rattay's was fundamental, take better care of the football in a level of football where defenders are doing their best to take it. There was also the lessons of learning more about seeing the field, reading defense and coverage. Taking advantage of all the guys around him.

Sanders is making more plays and less mistakes heading into his second season as a starter. Bruce Waterfield - Oklahoma State University athletics

"I feel like I haven't done this for a long time and I feel like it will take forever to get back," Sanders said to the ESPN production crew for the ESPN Plus series Our Time. "I was throwing with the other guys and I feel like we've grown and have a huge connection so that no matter how long or how far apart we are we can get back together and start clicking."

Sanders feels an allegiance, a responsibility to those around him. That is growing up and growing as a person and a leader.

"There have been guys that have been working here for a long time like Dillon Stoner for something big and I am really hoping that I can come through for those guys like Ry Schneider, new transfer like Josh Sills, Chuba," Sanders said. "All those guys, I want this for them and not just for me. This is a team sport and it's not about one person."

On Monday, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy told the media in his weekly Zoom call that he likes what he sees from Sanders.

“I think he’s developing into a leader on our football team,” Gundy said. “Because he’s a returning starter he understands our culture (and the) day-to-day operation within our program. The players respect him because of his competitive nature. He’s a little different than he was at this time last year.”

More than that, Sanders has traits that Gundy values in his quarterbacks, primarily because they were traits that Gundy had in his playing days.

“I know that he’s highly competitive, which is the most important aspect of being a good college quarterback,” Gundy said. “He’s not scared, which is the second most important in being a good college quarterback, and he continues to develop in the throwing game. His ability to run the football is going to always be there. As he understands defensive structures and how to distribute the ball in our offense, he should continue to get better over the next couple of years.”

As everybody knows the Oklahoma State offensive line has undergone some tranistion. It started with losing starting left tackle Dylan Galloway early this summer. Galloway just couldn't go with his shoulder injuries and he had his degree and was ready to move on. More recently, the line lost starter Bryce Bray and back-up Jacob Farrell to a violation of team conduct. Bray is now at Tulsa and Farrell is now at North Texas. That leaves standout Teven Jenkins moving over to left tackle, West Virginia transfer and two-year starter Josh Sills at left guard, Ry Schneider with six career starts starting at center, red-shirt freshman Cole Birmingham at right guard, and a veteran of three starts Hunter Anthony at right tackle.

How did they grade out in the scrimmage?

Walk-on turned scholarship player Jake Springfield is an example of a young player that has learned multiple positions as he can play both tackles and has played some guard too. Bruce Waterfield - Oklahoma State University athletics

"There's obviously things that we can improve, but a lot of people played at a lot of positions and we're starting to get depth," Anthony detailed. "A lot of the young kids know a lot of positions, so I'm anxious and excited to see how it plays out this season."

Translation: The line may not be the finished product, but it is getting there. The word was the offense was explosive and the first team had some big plays and solid drives. Neither of those have come easy this preseason against the first team defense.

Wednesday is a day off for the Cowboys, but there will be review, more review of the lengthy Monday scrimmage and more review from Tuesday before the team is back out for practice on Thursday with just six days left of practice before the kick off with Tulsa.