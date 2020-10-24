Report: Spencer Sanders to Start Against Iowa State

STILLWATER -- Spencer Sanders is getting back into the mix today. According to a report by Brett McMurphy, the Oklahoma State redshirt sophomore is getting the start against Iowa State.

This will be the first time back out onto the field for Sanders as he went down with a high ankle sprain just a few plays into the season opening game against Tulsa back on Sept. 19.

This news should come as no surprise as Robert Allen, John Helsley and myself have been saying Sanders would get the start all week here on Pokes Report.

There's no question Shane Illingworth has done a great job so far this season in replacing the injured Sanders. Through three games this season, he's thrown for 483 yards and three touchdowns. He's also thrown one interception, but that's neither here nor there.

As for Sanders, he earned starter status going into the season. Despite Illingworth's experience these past three games, Sanders has started 11 games and has an 8-3 record as a starter. There is no suspense now, if the offense were to struggle, Illingworth is a known talent at the position.

“I think for them it certainly sounds like they’re healthy as they’ve been to start the season,” Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell said of the OSU quarterbacks. “I think both quarterbacks have shown to be really efficient in their offense. Obviously, Spencer Sanders is an elite talent and somebody that has been in [OSU’s] system now for a year and a half. I really think the young man [Shane Illingworth] that came in, the freshman that came in to play for them already has done a great job. Big arm, has got the ability to make all the throws and distribute it to all their playmakers. I don’t know if it really changes who they are offensively and I think both quarterbacks have already proven to be really efficient and really effective in their offense.”

Iowa State will be the toughest opponent the Cowboys will have faced so far this season, and most likely one of the toughest they face all year. So, having Sanders' experience and athleticism in the backfield is going to go a long way against a tough Cyclone defense.

Kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m. CT on FOX.