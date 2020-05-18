Sporting News Releases Preseason Top 25 Rankings, Cowboys Listed High

STILLWATER -- The 2020 season for Oklahoma State football is a highly-anticipated one with several high-caliber players returning on both sides of the ball. Monday, the Cowboys were included in another preseason ranking as a result.

Sports News released its post spring updated preseason top 25 rankings Monday morning and the Cowboys checked in at No. 14.

This is the "it" team of the offseason that could make the unexpected run to the College Football Playoff. Spencer Sanders proved to be a dynamic playmaker at quarterback, and the return of running back Chuba Hubbard and receiver Tylan Wallace make this one of the best offensive trios in college football. The Cowboys are 8-10 in Big 12 play the last two seasons, so it’s a big year for Mike Gundy to prove this team can still compete. We put the Cowboys here over Iowa State and TCU. If Oklahoma State beats those two, then it should be 6-0 heading into a road game at Oklahoma on Oct. 24.-Sports News

The Cowboys return easily one of the best offensive units in the country, as well as a very talented an experienced defensive unit that's led by Amen Ogbongbemiga and Kolby Harvell-Peel.

As far as the rest of the Big 12 ranks, Texas ranks at No. 13 and Oklahoma at No. 7.

Clemson Ohio State Alabama Georgia LSU Oregon Oklahoma Notre Dame Penn State Florida Auburn Minnesota Texas Oklahoma State Michigan Wisconsin Texas A & M Utah North Carolina Cincinnati Arizona State Louisville Kentucky UCF Boise State

Oklahoma State's offense will be headlined by one of the best trios in the conference, if not the country in Spencer Sanders, Chuba Hubbard and Tylan Wallace.

Both Hubbard and Sanders took home Big 12 honors last season, Offensive Player of the Year and Offensive Freshman of the Year respectively, while Wallace was a second team All-Big 12 selection coming off a shortened season due to a torn ACL.

Hubbard finished the season with an FBS leading 2,094 yards and a Power Five leading 21 touchdowns.

Sanders finished the season setting a school record 2,065 passing yards, surpassing the record of 1,628 yards set by Donovan Woods in 2004. He did so while also missing the final two games of the regular season with a thumb injury.

As for Tylan Wallace, he returns as one of the best receivers in all of college football. He played in only nine games as he tore his ACL, but still hauled in 903 yards and eight touchdowns, categories that would've been towards the top of the list had the injury not occurred.

Let's not forget that Wallace was a Biletnikoff finalist in 2018, as well as a first team All-American and first team All-Big 12. A healthy Wallace will no doubt lead the conference and country this upcoming season.

As for Ogbongbemiga and Kolby Harvell-Peel, the duo combined for 171 total tackles this past season, 112 of which were solo stops, and will no doubt vie for Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year this upcoming season.