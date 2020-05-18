Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Sporting News Releases Preseason Top 25 Rankings, Cowboys Listed High

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- The 2020 season for Oklahoma State football is a highly-anticipated one with several high-caliber players returning on both sides of the ball. Monday, the Cowboys were included in another preseason ranking as a result.

Sports News released its post spring updated preseason top 25 rankings Monday morning and the Cowboys checked in at No. 14.

This is the "it" team of the offseason that could make the unexpected run to the College Football Playoff. Spencer Sanders proved to be a dynamic playmaker at quarterback, and the return of running back Chuba Hubbard and receiver Tylan Wallace make this one of the best offensive trios in college football. The Cowboys are 8-10 in Big 12 play the last two seasons, so it’s a big year for Mike Gundy to prove this team can still compete. We put the Cowboys here over Iowa State and TCU. If Oklahoma State beats those two, then it should be 6-0 heading into a road game at Oklahoma on Oct. 24.-Sports News

The Cowboys return easily one of the best offensive units in the country, as well as a very talented an experienced defensive unit that's led by Amen Ogbongbemiga and Kolby Harvell-Peel.

As far as the rest of the Big 12 ranks, Texas ranks at No. 13 and Oklahoma at No. 7.

  1. Clemson
  2. Ohio State
  3. Alabama
  4. Georgia
  5. LSU
  6. Oregon
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Penn State
  10. Florida
  11. Auburn
  12. Minnesota
  13. Texas
  14. Oklahoma State
  15. Michigan
  16. Wisconsin
  17. Texas A&M
  18. Utah
  19. North Carolina
  20. Cincinnati
  21. Arizona State
  22. Louisville
  23. Kentucky
  24. UCF
  25. Boise State

Oklahoma State's offense will be headlined by one of the best trios in the conference, if not the country in Spencer Sanders, Chuba Hubbard and Tylan Wallace.

Both Hubbard and Sanders took home Big 12 honors last season, Offensive Player of the Year and Offensive Freshman of the Year respectively, while Wallace was a second team All-Big 12 selection coming off a shortened season due to a torn ACL.

Hubbard finished the season with an FBS leading 2,094 yards and a Power Five leading 21 touchdowns.

Sanders finished the season setting a school record 2,065 passing yards, surpassing the record of 1,628 yards set by Donovan Woods in 2004. He did so while also missing the final two games of the regular season with a thumb injury.

As for Tylan Wallace, he returns as one of the best receivers in all of college football. He played in only nine games as he tore his ACL, but still hauled in 903 yards and eight touchdowns, categories that would've been towards the top of the list had the injury not occurred.

Let's not forget that Wallace was a Biletnikoff finalist in 2018, as well as a first team All-American and first team All-Big 12. A healthy Wallace will no doubt lead the conference and country this upcoming season.

As for Ogbongbemiga and Kolby Harvell-Peel, the duo combined for 171 total tackles this past season, 112 of which were solo stops, and will no doubt vie for Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year this upcoming season.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LIVE THREAD: TaylorMade Driving Relief With Fowler and Wolff

TaylorMade Driving Relief with Oklahoma State favorites Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff

Marshall Levenson

by

Marshall Levenson

OSU's win at Nebraska in 2007 was more than memorable

OSU's win at Nebraska in 2007 was more than memorable

John Helsley

Oklahoma State A Part of ESPN's Future Rankings

Oklahoma State makes an appearance on ESPN's college football future overall power rankings list.

Zach Lancaster

Great Advertisement for Rickie's New Irons Right Up Until the Extra Hole

Rickie Fowler's new set of irons worked well in their debut in the TaylorMade Driving Relief

Robert Allen

Oregon State Still Committed to Being in Stillwater on Sept. 3 for Opener

Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy expects Oregon State to be ready for opener.

Robert Allen

TaylorMade's Driving Relief Event Raises Millions for COVID-19 Relief

In a battle between the present, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler and Dustin Johnson, and future of the PGA Matthew Wolff, there was millions of dollars raised for COVID-19 relief with a great day of golf.

Zach Lancaster

Good List by The Oklahoman, but One Glaring Omission in McEndoo

Stillwater's Luke McEndoo should be on the Super 30 list for football recruiting.

Robert Allen

Fowler and Wolff Make It Easy for Oklahoma State Fans to be Excited on Sunday

Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff, two Oklahoma State Cowboys and a thorough preview of their skins match.

Robert Allen

Collin Oliver Talks About Oklahoma State Pledge

Edmond Santa Fe linebacker Collin Oliver talks about his commitment to Oklahoma State

Robert Allen

by

TuskaPoke

Timetable for Campus Opening Votes is Getting Clearer with the Big 12 likely to Vote on May 18

Big 12 and SEC don't know when they will play but they will determine next week when they start to get ready to play.

Robert Allen