Spring Football: Key Battles

Optimism ramps high for Cowboy football in 2020.

Back to winning 10-plus games? Sure looks that way.

Big 12 title hopes? In a 10-plus win scenario, of course.

College Football Playoff possibilities? Why not?

So yeah, fall expectations aim up, up, up.

And it’s realistic, and underway Monday when OSU opens spring football with the first of 15 workouts.

The Cowboys return a lot, led by 18 starters, including arguably the best players at their positions nationally in Chuba Hubbard and Tylan Wallace, if the latter completes a full recovery from knee surgery.

So go ahead, get excited.

And yet, as with every team, the Pokes have a few things to do before entering the chase for real Sept. 3 against Oregon State.

I’ve enjoyed Robert’s various position glances, which come with an insider view unavailable anywhere else. So dive in and get an accurate look at what’s going to take place at key spots this spring.

As for me, here’s what I’m curious to see:

Who’s the QB?

No, not at the top of the depth chart. Spencer Sanders has a lock on the starting job and could be special if he makes an expected leap in his second season as the guy.

The question is who’s No. 2?

And don’t for a minute think this isn’t relevant. Quarterbacks get hurt, and whether that’s for a series or a half or longer, the capabilities of the backup can be a determining factor on a season. The loss of Sanders to a thumb injury a year ago heavily impacted the final three games, two of those losses.

None of the backup contenders has taken a college snap. And that’s a concern, if they’re needed, no matter how many stars were attached to their recruiting rankings before they arrived in Stillwater.

Beyond Sanders, there are four other QBs on the roster: redshirt sophomore Shaun Taylor; redshirt freshmen Brendan Costello and Peyton Thompson; true freshman Shane Illingworth.

Illingworth and Costello are the obvious options for No. 2, as scholarship players, while Taylor and Thompson are walk-ons.

Sanders’ continued development as a leader holds the front burner at the position, but the battle for the backup job is a sneaky job battle to monitor.

Chuba and Who?

Hubbard thrived as a workhorse in 2019, although he hinted late in the season that the toll had slowed him somewhat.

Ideally, Mike Gundy wouldn’t heap so much on one back, but LD Brown got off to a slow start, losing confidence among coaches, and newcomers Dezmon Jackson and Deondrick Glass weren’t ready, for different reasons.

Gundy will want to better divide carries this time, putting the other backs in the spotlight, with the title of heir apparent there for the taking. Brown improved late last season, better positioning himself. Jackson opened eyes last August, before an injury led to a redshirt. Glass had shape and fumbling issues early, but may be the most talented.

Receiver Depth

Cowboy wideouts transported themselves to other destinations via the transfer portal, cutting into OSU’s depth at the position.

The front-line guys are good, better than good if Wallace returns to form. Dillon Stoner shined as Wallace’s go-to-guy replacement, Braydon Johnson showed flashes (literally) and offers a game-changing deep threat, and Landon Wolf is steady and reliable.

Langston Anderson, a premium recruit a year ago, redshirted and will be given a chance to join the rotation, along with sophomore Jonathan Shepherd.

Johnson has already hinted at his upside, with several long touchdown receptions, but has to prove he can be consistent and do more than catch balls when he’s running wide open.

Anderson, still considered a future star, should be fun to watch.

The Cowboy Back position is also worth watching, as a position still begging for a playmaker. Maybe Jelani Woods can improve his blocking and warrant more time on the field.

Kicking Game

Now what?

If the Cowboys have a glaring weakness, this is it.

Matt Ammendola’s eligibility expired. Tom Hutton’s adjustment from Australian football to American football was a disaster.

Championship teams typically require at least adequate kicking. And it’s been a long minute since OSU possessed a threat in the return game.

Hutton has believers on the staff, including Gundy, and will get every chance to prove he’s capable. The kicking duties will come down to either Jake McClure or Alex Hale, another Aussie.