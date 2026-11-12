Tate Romney, Desmond Magiya Doubtful for Oklahoma State-Texas Tech Showdown

The Oklahoma State Cowboys have two important players listed as doubtful for Saturday’s game with the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Linebacker Tate Romney — who missed last week’s win over Kansas State due to injury — was listed as doubtful on the Cowboys’ first player availability report. Offensive lineman Desmond Magiya — who was not asked about during Tuesday’s press conference with head coach Eric Morris — was listed as doubtful.

There is some good news for the Cowboys. Defensive end Jaleel Johnson, who missed last week’s game, was not listed on the player available report.

Oklahoma State Injury Report and Impact

Oklahoma State Cowboys offensive lineman Johnny Dickson III. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Romney cannot go, Isaiah Chisom will start for the second straight week. He had a great game against Kansas State, with 11 tackles, including nine solo shots. Oklahoma State also used Taurean Davis more as a backup to take up the snaps Chisom would take as the backup to Romney and to Ethan Wesloski.

Magiya is a valuable backup at multiple offensive line positions and is listed as left guard Johnny Dickson III’s backup at left guard. There was no indication during Saturday’s game against the Wildcats that Magiya suffered any sort of injury. His absence could impact the offensive line’s interior — if Dickson is unable to play. His status for the game is probable per the report.

The Cowboys have listed three players as out for the game — wide receiver Dayvon Standard, tight end Carson Kolb and defensive tackle Landon Dean. Kolb is the only starter of the three. Without him, Oklahoma State has leaned on Oscar Hammond for the past two games.

Texas Tech’s first report included four players listed as out, including wide receiver Coy Eakin, who has 22 catches this season and had one reception against West Virginia last weekend. Running back Cameron Dickey and linebacker Austin Romaine were both listed as questionable. Dickey played against WVU but only had three carries. Romaine, one of the top linebackers out of the transfer portal last season, had 15 tackles last week against the Mountaineers.

Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech

Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Eric Morris. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Player Availability Report: Wednesday

Oklaohma State

OUT

WR Dayvon Standard, TE Carson Kolb, DT Landon Dean

DOUBTFUL

LB Tate Romney, OL Desmond Magiya

PROBABLE

OL Johnny Dickson III

Texas Tech

OUT: RB Quinten Joyner, WR Coy Eakin, WR Jalen Jones, OLB Ansel Nedore

QUESTIONABLE: RB Cameron Dickey, WR Malcolm Simmons, LB Austin Romaine, WR Leyton Stone, S Miquel Dingle Jr.

PROBABLE: OL Howard Sampson