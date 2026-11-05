Oklahoma State Lists Tate Romney, Jaleel Johnson as Doubtful for Kansas State Game

On Tuesday, Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Eric Morris was hopeful that he would have two defensive starters for Saturday’s game with Kansas State.

After the first player availability report on Wednesday, it’s looking, well, doubtful.

The Cowboys listed both linebacker Tate Romney and defensive end Jaleel Johnson as doubtful for the game due to injuries sustained during the Iowa State game. The Cowboys also listed defensive tackle Landon Dean as doubtful, a week after he was available for the Cyclones game after missing two games.

OSU, K-State Injury Report

Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Tate Romney. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are three more reports before Saturday’s kickoff at noon — Thursday, Friday and game-time update. So, there is time for all three to be ready for the game. But starting the week at doubtful isn’t a good start. Last week Dean was questionable all week and was available.

Romney has started every game for the Cowboys this season and has a career-best 61 tackles with 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble. He had a game-high nine tackles against the Cyclones, including a tackle for loss and a forced fumble.

If Romney can’t play, it’s likely that Isaiah Chisom will start in his place at MIKE linebacker, even though Taurean Davis is listed as the backup.

Johnson had a quarterback hurry against Iowa State before he suffered an injury that put his arm in a sling by game’s end. The fifth-year Cowboys defensive end stayed at Oklahoma State, even though most of last year’s team transferred out after the firing of Mike Gundy and the hiring of Morris. He has 16 tackles and two sacks.

If Johnson cannot play, then the Cowboys can lean into Malik Charles and Keviyan Huddleston on that side of the defensive line. Between the pair they have 4.5 sacks in a rotational role with Johnson.

Safety Quentin Hammonds, who played against Iowa State after suffering an injury against Colorado the previous week, was listed as probable.

On the Kansas State side, two quarterbacks are already listed as out — starter Avery Johnson and backup Jacob Knuth. Head coach Collin Klein already ruled Johnson out earlier this week and admitted that he could be out for the rest of the season.

Blake Barnett is going to start for the Wildcats on Saturday against Oklahoma State.

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State

Player Availability Report: Wednesday

Oklahoma State

OUT: TE Carson Kolb

DOUBTFUL: LB Tate Romney, DT Landon Dean, DE Jaleel Johnson

PROBABLE: S Quinton Hammonds

Kansas State

OUT: QB Avery Johnson, QB Jacob Knuth

QUESTIONABLE: S Koy Beasley, RB Jay Harris, LB DJ Ackerson Jr., TE Lawson McGraw, DT Eli Jackson