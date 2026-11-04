How Oklahoma State Could Deal with Tate Romney, Jaleel Johnson Injuries

The Oklahoma State Cowboys will be tracking the statuses of both linebacker Tate Romney and defensive end Jaleel Johnson this week.

The veterans came out of Saturday’s game with Iowa State dealing with injuries. Head coach Eric Morris told reporters on Tuesday that Oklahoma State was hopeful that both could play this week.

That means it’s likely that the pair will be on the Cowboys’ player availability report all week – and that they’ll need to make sure they have a backup plan in case one or both are unable to play against the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday.

Replacing Tate Romney and Jaleel Johnson

Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive end Jaleel Johnson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Romney has been Oklahoma State’s starter at MIKE linebacker all season and has already tallied a career-best 61 tackles with 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble. He previously had 52 tackles in 2023 with Arizona State. He finished the Iowa State game with nine tackles.

OSU could go a couple of different directions if he cannot play. His direct backup on the depth chart is Taurean Davis, who has not started a game this year and had only one tackle this season. The Cowboys would more likely turn to Isaiah Chisom, who is listed as the starter at will linebacker but doesn’t start due to OSU’s 4-2-5 alignment. But he has 42 tackles alongside Romney and SAM linebacker Ethan Wesloski.

Johnson is in his fifth season with the Cowboys and has 16 tackles and two sacks. He missed several games last year with an injury and was named a starter coming out of fall camp. He had his arm in a sling late in the game at Iowa State.

Safety Quinton Hammonds had his arm in a sling in the later stages of the Colorado game but played against Iowa State. It’s not clear how serious Johnson’s injury is or if it’s similar.

Malik Charles could start if Johnson cannot go. He has seen significant playing time as a backup and has 15 tackles and 3.5 sacks, along with an interception. Keviyan Huddleston started the only game that Johnson did not and is similar in body type. He could draw his second start of the year, based on the matchup. Huddleston has 17 tackles and a sack.

Morris essentially ruled out tight end Carson Kolb on Tuesday. The redshirt sophomore, who suffered an injury to his left foot against Colorado, did not play against Iowa State. Morris said it “wouldn’t be this weekend” for Kolb’s return and that he would probably need a week or two more.

Without him, Oscar Hammond received most of the snaps at tight end against Cyclones as he caught one pass. Hammond was at North Texas last year but didn’t play due to an injury. Morris did call Hammond the team’s best downfield threat at tight end going into that game.