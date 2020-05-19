Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

PFF Ranks Teven Jenkins as Top Returning Big 12 Tackle

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State has always had a rich history of talented offensive linemen. With guys like Grant Garner, Levy Adcock, Russell Okung, Lane Taylor, Sam Mayes and Derrel Gofourth who picked up All-America status.

There were also several standouts who didn't pick up All-America status, such as Johnny Wilson, Zach Crabtree, Charlie Johnson and, of course, the entirety of the War Pigs back in the late 80s.

For obvious reasons, such as space in this article and there being so many, I can't very well mention every single outstanding offensive lineman that's came through Oklahoma State.

But one talented offensive lineman, one who will be back this season as a senior, has been listed as the top returning offensive lineman in the Big 12.

Pro Football Focus released their top three returning offensive tackles in the Big 12 and Teven Jenkins graded out at the top ahead of Texas' Samuel Cosmi and Oklahoma's Adrian Ealy.

We've known for quite sometime that Jenkins was going to be a hot commodity. Over the past few years, Robert and I have written about how NFL scouts think Jenkins could very well be one of the top offensive line prospects when he decides to enter the NFL Draft.

He's massive in size at 6-6, 321-pounds and was instrumental in Oklahoma State's dominant rushing performance last season. The Cowboys had their highest rushing yards per game average since 2008 with 229.6 yards, not to mention running back Chuba Hubbard earning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors following his 2,094 yards and 21 touchdowns last year.

The great thing is that it's not just Jenkins that helped earn those stats last season. Charlie Dickey returns the bulk of his offensive line from last season, not to mention bringing in an All-Big 12 transfer in Josh Sills to shore up the line opposite of Jenkins.

Jenkins has also earned All-Big 12 honorable mentions the past two seasons. If Hubbard can get close to the season he had last year, with Spencer Sanders improving greatly as well, Jenkins has a chance to possible earn second or even first team All-Big 12 honors this upcoming season.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LIVE THREAD: TaylorMade Driving Relief With Fowler and Wolff

TaylorMade Driving Relief with Oklahoma State favorites Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff

Marshall Levenson

by

Marshall Levenson

APR Release Brings Good News For Oklahoma State

Four Oklahoma State teams achieved perfect single-year scores of 1,000 on the NCAA's Academic Progress Rate (APR) and the Cowboy football program tied for the Big 12 lead with a multi-year score of 979, it was announced today.

Pokes Report Staff

New Area Honors other Pokes in the Pros

New area in Oklahoma State football honors pros like Adarius Bowman and Rodney Harding

Robert Allen

Big 12 Not Voting Monday on When to Bring Student-Athletes Back is a Solid Move

Big 12 Presidents met on Monday, May 18, 2020 and are considering options on student-athletes and teams

Robert Allen

by

High Def Poke

OSU's win at Nebraska in 2007 was more than memorable

OSU's win at Nebraska in 2007 was more than memorable

John Helsley

Sporting News Releases Preseason Top 25 Rankings, Cowboys Listed High

The 2020 season for Oklahoma State football is a highly-anticipated one with several high-caliber players returning on both sides of the ball. Monday, the Cowboys were included in another preseason ranking as a result.

Zach Lancaster

Oklahoma State A Part of ESPN's Future Rankings

Oklahoma State makes an appearance on ESPN's college football future overall power rankings list.

Zach Lancaster

Great Advertisement for Rickie's New Irons Right Up Until the Extra Hole

Rickie Fowler's new set of irons worked well in their debut in the TaylorMade Driving Relief

Robert Allen

Oregon State Still Committed to Being in Stillwater on Sept. 3 for Opener

Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy expects Oregon State to be ready for opener.

Robert Allen

TaylorMade's Driving Relief Event Raises Millions for COVID-19 Relief

In a battle between the present, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler and Dustin Johnson, and future of the PGA Matthew Wolff, there was millions of dollars raised for COVID-19 relief with a great day of golf.

Zach Lancaster