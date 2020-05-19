PFF Ranks Teven Jenkins as Top Returning Big 12 Tackle

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State has always had a rich history of talented offensive linemen. With guys like Grant Garner, Levy Adcock, Russell Okung, Lane Taylor, Sam Mayes and Derrel Gofourth who picked up All-America status.

There were also several standouts who didn't pick up All-America status, such as Johnny Wilson, Zach Crabtree, Charlie Johnson and, of course, the entirety of the War Pigs back in the late 80s.

For obvious reasons, such as space in this article and there being so many, I can't very well mention every single outstanding offensive lineman that's came through Oklahoma State.

But one talented offensive lineman, one who will be back this season as a senior, has been listed as the top returning offensive lineman in the Big 12.

Pro Football Focus released their top three returning offensive tackles in the Big 12 and Teven Jenkins graded out at the top ahead of Texas' Samuel Cosmi and Oklahoma's Adrian Ealy.

We've known for quite sometime that Jenkins was going to be a hot commodity. Over the past few years, Robert and I have written about how NFL scouts think Jenkins could very well be one of the top offensive line prospects when he decides to enter the NFL Draft.

He's massive in size at 6-6, 321-pounds and was instrumental in Oklahoma State's dominant rushing performance last season. The Cowboys had their highest rushing yards per game average since 2008 with 229.6 yards, not to mention running back Chuba Hubbard earning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors following his 2,094 yards and 21 touchdowns last year.

The great thing is that it's not just Jenkins that helped earn those stats last season. Charlie Dickey returns the bulk of his offensive line from last season, not to mention bringing in an All-Big 12 transfer in Josh Sills to shore up the line opposite of Jenkins.

Jenkins has also earned All-Big 12 honorable mentions the past two seasons. If Hubbard can get close to the season he had last year, with Spencer Sanders improving greatly as well, Jenkins has a chance to possible earn second or even first team All-Big 12 honors this upcoming season.