Texas Bowl: Key Storylines

It’s Game Day in Houston.

Finally. Thankfully.

The time between Bedlam and the Texas Bowl sure seemed to drag, even with a decent dose of late-churning news – most of it bad. Kolby Harvell-Peel won’t play, due to a knee injury suffered against the Sooners… Kasey Dunn is on the next flight out of George Bush Intercontinental, for Las Vegas, leaving behind quite a legacy of growing elite receivers to realize his dream of running an offense… Possible departure rumors surround Joe Bob Clements and even Sean Gleeson, too.

It’s not all bad, however. Quarterback Spencer Sanders is reportedly a go, in some form, to give the Cowboys a boost. And Chuba Hubbard is recharged and ready, a major development for the OSU offense in what should be a fun matchup with old Big 12 rival Texas A & M, one of many solid storylines for a supposedly mid-tier bowl.

Here are the storylines I’ll be watching:

Chuba Chugging

Almost from the outset of the season, as the Cowboys leaned heavily on Hubbard, questions about the running back’s durability began to sprout. Yet, Hubbard ran on, leading the nation in rushing, pushing up against the magical 2,000-yard mark, which he should reach tonight, if he gains 64 yards. (Hubbard is averaging 161.33 yards per game and is on a streak of 10 straight 100-yard contests.)

Still, all the carries and collisions came at a cost, with Hubbard admitting some wear and tear in the aftermath of the Bedlam loss. Nothing serious, mostly fatigue and soreness, to be expected. The time off has served Hubbard well, it seems.

“I feel good,” he declared this week. “These last few weeks have been good for me just to rest my body. They rested me up pretty good, just the whole medical staff, they did a great job with me. So, I’m good to go.”

The Cowboys haven’t been the same offensively since Tylan Wallace went down with a knee injury, so they need all they can get from Hubbard and the offensive line. Sounds like he’s got plenty to give.

Sanders Sightings

The Dru Brown story is inspiring. The fact that the Hawaii transfer has not only hung around, but continued to work and prepare and put himself in position to step in and play well when Sanders injured his thumb in Week 10 against Kansas, is commendable.

But the Cowboys are best when Sanders is running the show, and it’s amplified by the loss of Wallace and the lack of other big-play moments from the other receivers. Sanders’ ability to run adds a special element to the offense and demands awareness by defenses.

“Just the ability, not only on designed runs when they want to do that, but just the ability to make a guy miss and extend a play,” said A & M coach Jimbo Fisher. “Ad lib a play, pull the zone read and do those kinds of things, it makes a big, big difference. When that quarterback can run and make plays, and I mean run for long distances, you do have to account for that.”

Sanders has been deemed ready and Mike Gundy says he’ll play, along with Brown. A photo on Twitter revealed a thumb brace similar to the kind Drew Brees wore in his return from a similar injury this season. Considered a common injury, Brees, like Sanders, had surgery to repair the ligament. Brees missed five games and has returned as good as ever.

Sanders has enjoyed even more time off.

So, how good will he be? How much will he play?

The answers to those questions could determine the outcome.

Secondary Shuffle

The Cowboys are compromised in the secondary, missing injured safety Harvell-Peel for the entirety of the game and missing safety Tre Sterling for the first half, as he sits following a targeting ejection in Bedlam.

Suddenly, youngsters Tanner McCalister and Jason Taylor II will be thrust into the spotlight. And they will be challenged.

Having veteran corners A.J. Green and Rodarius Williams, along with third safety Jarrick Bernard, will help. The Aggies aren’t a dynamic passing offense, although quarterback Kellen Mond is solid. Keep an eye on A & M tight end Jalen Wydermyer, who gets plenty of looks and could become a feature receiver against the young safeties.

Little Things

We see it all the time in the bowl season, turnovers and the kicking game playing prominently.

While always key, these elements of the game seem to be elevated in the postseason, perhaps due to the time away from real competition.

Maybe Matt Ammendola can stamp what has been an underrated career with a winning field goal. Maybe Tom Hutton can prove he’s not an Aussie bust.

But know this, at game’s end, the turnover tale could also be the tale of the game.

Goosing Gundy

Mike Gundy draws his share of compliments and criticisms. It comes with the territory. Besides, that’s why we say “his share.”

Among the biggest complaints: offensive conservatism. And that’s so odd, considering he’s an old gunslinger at heart.

But say this for Gundy, he’s learned to loosen up in bowl games. I mean, who else would call for a pass to James Castleman, best known as a run-stuffing defensive lineman, in the clutch of a close game?

Gundy has more fun at the bowls. And, yes, maybe he should adopt more of that attitude during the regular season.

Working with an offense not operating at the same level of recent attacks, the Cowboys may need some twists and gimmicks to spice things up against A & M.

Count me in on bowl Gundy, who owns a 9-4 postseason record, I remind you.