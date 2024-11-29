The 2025 Season has Been a Game of Life for Oklahoma State
Football is about the best representation of life of any of the major sports. The ups and downs in both aspects are sometimes a mirror image. In the end, only determination and hard work can pull you through the tough times. That sentiment has never been more important than this season.
Let’s face it, the Cowboys have struggled during the 2025 football season and the fans of Pokes Nation have been quick to jump ship. The ups and downs are always going to be there and never have the players needed the fans more than now.
Oklahoma State travels to Colorado to take on the Colorado Buffaloes and the final game of the season may be the most important of the year. The Cowboys are not only searching for their first Big 12 win of the season, but they are playing for retribution.
The most important game of the season for any football team is the last one. If the Cowboys can go out on a good note with a much-needed victory, they will be riding a wave of momentum into next season. The fans were able to breathe a breath of fresh air a week ago as the Cowboys showed some much-needed signs of life.
With a victory over the Colorado Buffaloes, Oklahoma State would not only spoil the Buffaloes hopes of securing a shot at playing for the Big 12 title, but they could also put a cherry on top of a very forgettable season.
Win or lose against Colorado and one thing is for certain. Fans of Cowboy football will always be there to pull for the Pokes. They will show up to games and they will proudly put on their orange every single weekend during football season. They will always remember the Ollie Gordons and Brennan Presleys of Oklahoma State. They will proudly pack the stands of Boone Pickens Stadium in support of their beloved Cowboys. The pistols will never stop firing in Stillwater.
