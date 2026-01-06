Oklahoma State is Reloading Rapidly Through the Portal Pipeline

After a dismal 1-11 finish in 2025 that ended Mike Gundy's era, new head coach Eric Morris has wasted no time rebuilding the Oklahoma State roster. In the opening days of the January transfer portal window, the Cowboys have secured over a dozen commitments, with a heavy emphasis on familiar faces from Morris' successful North Texas program. This aggressive haul addresses critical needs across offense, defense, and special teams, positioning OSU for a potential quick rebound in the Big 12.

The cornerstone additions form a potent offensive core reunion. Quarterback Drew Mestemaker, the FBS passing leader with 4,379 yards and 34 touchdowns as a redshirt freshman, headlines the group at 6-4, 211 pounds. Running back Caleb Hawkins, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound phenom who paced the nation with 25 rushing touchdowns and 1,434 yards, joins him. Wide receiver Wyatt Young, standing 6 foot, 195 pounds, brings elite production with 1,264 receiving yards and 13 scores, ranking third nationally. These three powered North Texas' explosive attack and provide instant chemistry in Morris' up-tempo scheme.

The North Texas pipeline extends deeper on offense. Wide receivers Miles Coleman (5-foot-6, 159 pounds, speedy slot and return specialist) and Terrence Lewis (5-foot-11, 165 pounds) add depth and quickness. The offensive line receives massive reinforcements with tackles Braydon Nelson (6-foot-4, 321 pounds) and Desmond Magiya (6-foot-5, 329 pounds), plus interior lineman Johnny Dickson III (6-foot-2, 296 pounds). These big bodies bring starting experience to protect Mestemaker and open lanes for Hawkins.

Depth at running back arrives via Ayo Adeyi from James Madison. The 5-foot-8, 200-pound back previously thrived under Morris at North Texas, rushing for over 1,000 yards in 2023 before injuries limited recent seasons. His power and experience complement Hawkins perfectly.

Defensively, early additions include safety Quinton Hammonds (6-foot-1, 219 pounds) from North Texas and cornerback Kollin Lewis (5-foot-11, 185 pounds), also from the Mean Green. Cornerback Kanijal Thomas (5-foot-11, 186 pounds) transfers from Kansas State, bringing Big 12 experience and Oklahoma roots from Del City High School.

Special teams get upgrades with Australian punter Lachie Pozzobon (6-foot-4, 180 pounds) from Stephen F. Austin, an FCS Freshman All-American known for booming legs, and long snappers Caden Yates (6-foot-1, 226 pounds) from North Texas and Nolan Akins (6-foot-1, 213 pounds) from SMU.

This portal class instantly shores up an Oklahoma State roster that was depleted by nearly 60 departures. Morris has flipped the script in Stillwater. He has brought in important pieces that are familiar his schemes. The offense projects as dynamic and balanced, while defensive and special teams pieces lay a foundation for further builds. After hitting rock bottom in 2025, the Pokes appear primed for contention in 2026.