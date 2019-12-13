Oklahoma State Maven
ESPN's McGee Makes Gundy Mullet a Red Carpet Topic

Robert Allen

While this night was all about Chuba Hubbard at the Home Depot College Football Awards Show at the College Football Hall of Fame the folks at ESPN during the red carpet show leading up to the awards couldn’t stop themselves from getting off topic when they stopped the leading rusher in the nation and a candidate for the Doak Walker Award and the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award Oklahoma State’s Chuba Hubbard. ESPN’s Ryan McGee had to get into the mullet discussion with head coach Mike Gundy accompanying his star running back.

McGee mentioned that when Gundy turned 50-years-old, important because of his rant at age 40, Gundy offered to McGee to cut his mullet and allow him to Tweet it out and get him some followers. McGee said it absolutely worked.

“It’s good and the wind helped it a little bit,” Gundy said of the mullet he was sporting in Atlanta at the awards ceremony.

However, he quickly pointed the subject back to Hubbard.

“I’m thrilled to be here with this guy (patting Hubbard on the shoulder), so humble, such a hard worker, and a great person. He represents all the Oklahoma State people very well and so excited to be here. It’s a lot of fun, we have a lot of fun tonight like on the red carpet. Everybody does a good job and we are so excited about tonight.”

McGee then joked with Hubbard, “I know he (Gundy) didn’t want me to ask about the mullet but I’m contractually obligated as someon that grew up in the Carolina’s to do so.”

Later joking with Maris Taylor, Gundy once again joked with Gundy and the head coach again complimented Hubbard. Chuba then joked with his head coach by answering Taylor with a southern accent similar to his head coach with a hearty yaw'll.

Gundy has plenty of reason to make Chuba Hubbard the focus as Oklahoma State fans are waiting patiently to hear for sure whether Hubbard will play in the Academy Sports and Outdoors Texas Bowl against Texas A&M on Dec. 27. There is also the question pending Hubbard’s receipt and analysis of his NFL Draft grade as to whether he will declare for the 2020 NFL Draft and go pro or come back for his red-shirt junior season in Stillwater.   

