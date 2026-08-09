These Two Oklahoma State Football Starting Positions Aren’t Up for Debate

For the Oklahoma State Cowboys, competition is the buzzword throughout fall camp.

There will be a ton of it at key positions, thanks to a new head coach in Eric Morris, nearly 90 new transfers and a 1-11 campaign last season. There are no sacred cows in Stillwater. It would be easier to count off which positions aren’t in competition than those that are.

Quarterback is set with Drew Mestemaker. Running back has Caleb Hawkins, though other backs will get use. Same for Wyatt Young at wide receiver. Holdover cornerback LaDainian Fields should feel assured of a starting job.

The rest of the jobs? Morris is talking up competition. Hang on. There are two others that seem sewn up, as he explained earlier this week.

These Two Starting Jobs Appear Locked In

Oklahoma State kicker Sam Keltner. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Morris was asked about competition at punter and placekicker. His reaction?

“I don’t think so,” Morris said.

To be fair, the Cowboys only have two punters and three kickers on the roster. But the players that Morris pointed to at those positions have experience.

Oklahoma State landed Lachie Pozzobon, an Australia native who was the punter for Stephen F. Austin last season. The Lumberjacks made the FCS playoffs, and he was able to convert that success into a power conference job. He was named a Football Central All-American after he averaged 41.8 yards per punt, had 17 punts downed inside the opponent's 20-yard line and six punts that went for at least 50 yards.

The only other punter is Nate Ost, who transferred in from Robert Morris and is more likely to be the holder for extra points and field goals, a role he had last year. He does not have a collegiate punt.

“Paz is a guy that that's established himself right now as our number one punter,” Morris said.

At placekicker, the Cowboys saw former SMU kicker Sam Keltner transfer in. He led the Mustangs with 78 points, including 36-for-38 on extra points and 14-for-20 on field goals with a long of 51 yards. Six of his makes were from 40 yards or longer.

OSU does have redshirt junior Joseph Kim, who was at Central Oklahoma last season and at Houston before that, along with freshman Gabe Pendyala. But Kim is clearly the backup to Keltner.

“Sam is a guy that we feel really confident in,” Morris said. “He’s been super accurate throughout the spring. I mean, we chart so many of those things, it's easy to see.”

With so much competition all over the roster, it’s good to see at least two positions aren’t up for grabs this early in camp.